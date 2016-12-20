  1. Home & garden
January events:new "Antiques for Everyone" fair at ExCel

There's something for everyone at London's Art Antiques Interiors Fair, where price tags range from £20 to £20,000...

From January 13 to January 15

This new selling fair, called Antiques for Everyone, demystifies antiques, demonstrates how they can furnish a home — and positively welcomes first-time buyers.

Meet 120 dealers offering ceramics, glass (pictured), paintings, prints, photography, furniture of all periods, silver, metal ware, jewellery, vintage textiles, clothing, sculpture, bronzes, carpets, tapestries, lighting, clocks, watches and barometers.

Prices start at £20 soaring to £20,000 and there’s plenty of popular Art Deco, Art Nouveau and 20th-century contemporary art and design.

On hand with talks and seminars are celebrity experts including Judith Miller and Mark Hill.


