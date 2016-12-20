From January 13 to January 15
This new selling fair, called Antiques for Everyone, demystifies antiques, demonstrates how they can furnish a home — and positively welcomes first-time buyers.
Meet 120 dealers offering ceramics, glass (pictured), paintings, prints, photography, furniture of all periods, silver, metal ware, jewellery, vintage textiles, clothing, sculpture, bronzes, carpets, tapestries, lighting, clocks, watches and barometers.
Prices start at £20 soaring to £20,000 and there’s plenty of popular Art Deco, Art Nouveau and 20th-century contemporary art and design.
On hand with talks and seminars are celebrity experts including Judith Miller and Mark Hill.
- AfE London Art Antiques Interiors Fair, January 13-15 at ExCeL, Halls 20-22, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, E16 (Prince Regent DLR)
- Tickets are £15 on the door, £12 in advance
