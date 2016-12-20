From January 12 to Februrary 19

Over-60s outnumber under-16s in the UK, and this show radically rethinks attitudes to ageing.

To quote the motto of The Age of No Retirement movement, contributors to the show: “Our goal is simple: to create a world where age does not define us.”

Masterminded by Jeremy Myerson, chair of design at the RCA’s Helen Hamlyn Centre for Design, this thought-provoking, futuristic and fun exhibition explores with enthusiasm, imagination and sometimes wit, how design could help people lead fuller, healthier, more rewarding lives in an ageing society — whether at home, at work, or out and about.

Specially commissioned projects and products include power-assisting clothes by Yves Behar, and this robotic dog (pictured) by Sebastian Conran.