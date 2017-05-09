A nautical and botanical themed set of linens are being launched on June 1 - just in time to brighten up your summer dinner parties - by supper club pioneers Jackson & Levine in partnership with Habitat.

TV presenter Laura Jackson and radio presenter Alice Levine temporarily give up their day jobs throughout the year to host a series of supper clubs in Jackson's east London warehouse.

Now they've launched their first range with the interiors brand, consisting of napkins, runners and placemats for entertaining, alongside aprons and tea towels to make even your prep work a brighter task.

Fast becoming experts in throwing the perfect dinner party, the pair reveal how they keep their guests entertained to keep them coming back for more...

"There are a few simple elements to making a dinner party go with a bang. Great company, brilliant food, good music and lots of drink (this can generally start off good, and get progressively worse in quality!) But little tweaks can make all the difference."

If you are hosting on a week night, remember people are likely to have come straight from work, so give them a little something to snack on while they wait for the main event. Food mood is a dinner party's worst enemy. The snack can be as simple as great bread, served with good quality butter.

Ambience is very important - you want people to feel welcome and relaxed. No one ever felt that way by sitting under a 100W central light! Soften the room with table lamps and lots of candles.

Don't get bogged down on making the food absolutely perfect - rough and rustic is perfect for a dinner party. Try sharing platters rather than plating up portions individually. Everyone likes seconds!

Their new range includes a pretty set of screen-printed botanical napkins, costing £20 for a set of four, which play homage to British herbs, while simple striped placemats, also £20 for a set of four, provide a neutral base for any style of dinner party.

The unique, traditional khadi fabric is handmade in India by Amir Hasan, a village weaver who lives three hours from Delhi, supported by women of his village who spin the yarn. It's then screen-printed in Delhi for the collection.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more of the timeless linens available...