Is this the world's coolest office?Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen turns Cotswolds castle into HQ with an ice cave and a Star Wars cinema

One office is a ski lodge, while another is a library, complete with secret passage

Inside money.co.uk's cool new offices

    Bath-based design and build specialist Interaction joined forces with Llewelyn-Bowen to transform this Grade II-listed Cotswolds castle into an engaging space the money.co.uk team could be proud of. Scroll right...

    The 10,000 square foot castle's grand entrance sets the tone for the dazzling things found inside. Scroll right...

    First impressions are everything, so employees and guests are met with a leafy wall and jazzy carpet, suggesting this is a fun place to work. Scroll right...

    Founder Chris Morling asked his team of 50 to describe their ideal headquarters before the plans were created, with many of their visions becoming reality. Scroll right...

    One of the most memorable highlights is this 'ice cave' for holding meetings or simply chilling out in. Literally. Scroll right...

    Employees can watch films in this Star Wars-themed cinema room, because if the force is with them, what can possibly go wrong for the business? Scroll right...

    The men's loos in the basement are Rolling Stones-themed, with the band's trademark lips shaped into urinals. Scroll right...

    The ladies' loos are equally striking, decked out in decadent reds and golds. Scroll right...

    These loos on the first floor have a steam punk theme to reflect the castle's Victorian past. Scroll right...

    The library room has a secret passageway for surprising and delighting visitors. Scroll right...

    This conference room could be mistaken for a moody Soho bar with its atmospheric lighting and contemporary furniture. Scroll right...

    The games room has a pool table and an arcade machine so the money.co.uk team can work hard before playing even harder. Scroll right...

    Pow! Wow! sums up these offices. Note the stunning original windows incorporated into the modern design.

Designer and TV presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has helped a company turn a Cotswolds castle into a cool space for its employees, complete with an ice cave and a Star Wars-themed cinema room.

While many employers might decide that they're being generous by providing an office kettle to staff, Chris Morling, founder of comparison site money.co.uk, decided his growing workforce was worth splashing out on.

The team of 50 were asked to describe their ideal headquarters and many of their suggestions were acted upon.

Interaction, a Bath-based design and build specialist, joined forces with Llewelyn-Bowen to transform the 10,000sq ft, Grade II-listed castle in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, into an engaging working environment.

Employees were asked to describe their dream offices

The bathrooms were inspired by the steampunk craze and The Rolling Stones - with lip-shaped urinals - while one office has been designed as a ski lodge and another as a library, complete with a secret passage hidden behind a bookcase. 

It's easy to see why money.co.uk is often described as one of the best places to work in the UK and, as well as the lavish offices, employees enjoy an annual all-expenses-paid break to far-flung cities, get three days off a year to volunteer for charity and finish early every Friday for beers.

If your workplace bores you stupid, you might also want to point your employer in the direction of Google, where meetings are conducted in indoor helicopters, buses and hot-air balloons, staff can take naps in sleeping pods and even zip between floors via firemen's poles. 

Other companies with enviable offices include Innocent Drinks, which has hung bunting everywhere and offers employees smoothies on tap; Airbnb, whose San Francisco offices are a colourful fusion of global influences, including a Mexican log cabin, a Shanghai loft and a Cairo-inspired cafe, and Lego, whose HQ in Billund, Denmark, features a slide and play areas full of the classic toy bricks.


