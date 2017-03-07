  1. Home & garden
  2. Interiors
  3. Design news

Industrial-chic interiors:the exposed brick look is hot right now - here's how to pull it off without hacking off the plaster

Exposed brick is enduringly cool — but now you can bring home industrial chic without hacking off the plaster.

Click to follow
H&P

Bring home industrial chic thanks to these accessories

Bring home industrial chic thanks to these accessories

  • 1/9 Piet Hein Eek

    Dutch designer Piet Hein Eek is known for artistic wallpapers that copy natural materials - here it’s a silver-grey weathered brick wall. This costs £199 for a 10 metre roll, from Rockett St George, an on-line store with an eclectic, quirky style.

  • 2/9 Stolen Form

    London design studio Stolen Form has come up with this gorgeously simple yet striking vase shaped like a London brick, adding bright glazes. Priced at £29.95 each from Design My World.

  • 3/9 Normann Copenhagen

    This brick cushion, 50cm by 60cm by Danish brand Normann Copenhagen costs £55, complete with feather pad, from Amara.

  • 4/9 Grove Brickworks

    Grove Brickworks start off as textured brown natural clay tiles, to be glazed in a wide choice of colours at Waterworks, the sophisticated American brand, whose shop is at 579-581 King’s Road SW6. They are expensive, though, at £70 a brick; 020 7384 4000.

  • 5/9 Vinyl Little Bricks

    Vinyl Little Bricks for floors are tough and hardwearing with a 20 year guarantee - and can go anywhere, including kitchens and bathrooms, even with underfloor heating. Explore the traditional brick patterns, such as “stetcher bond”, herringbone or basketweave, or make a border around patterned tiles. By floor specialists Harvey Maria, price is £36.50 a square metre; 0845 680 1231

  • 6/9 Harri Koskinen

    Finnish designer Harri Koskinen ‘s classic glass block lamp has a bulb “frozen” in its midst - by . Swedish Design House Stockhom; at Skandium ; call 020 7823 8874; £150.

  • 7/9 Artworks collection

    A Herringbone layout and dark grey grout make a plain light grey standard wall tile special. There’s also a traditional green, rich burgundy, patriotic royal blue and glossy jet black. From the Artworks collection at Original Style ; 01392 473000.

  • 8/9 Murals Wallpaper.

    High definition digital printing gives these wallpapers a realistic touch. They come in lots of colour washed brick effects and are made to fit your wall at £25 a square metre; from Murals Wallpaper.

  • 9/9 Philippe Malouin

    This clever adjustable Brick Lamp by French designer Philippe Malouin (for a desk, table or shelf) is super simple to adjust, with an industrial look. You can place the metal “light rod”, with its row of LEDs, in any hole you like in the heavy perforated concrete base. It costs £174 from Made In Design.

Slap up ‘brickalike’ wallpaper or use fab new accessories and tiles in funky or rustic shades to embrace this season's coolest homeware trend...

Vinyl Little Bricks for floors are tough and hard-wearing with a 20 year guarantee — and can go anywhere, including kitchens and bathrooms, even with underfloor heating.  

Explore the traditional brick patterns, such as “stretcher bond”, herringbone or basketweave, or make a border around patterned tiles. Find them at floor specialists Harvey Maria, priced at £36.50 a square metre.

  • Read more

IKEA's new homeware range is bold, bright and bohemian

Alternatively, Dutch designer Piet Hein Eek is known for artistic wallpapers that copy natural materials. A silver-grey weathered brick wallpaper costs £199 for a 10-metre roll from Rockett St George, an on-line store with an eclectic, quirky style.

If you just prefer a subtle touch, a clever adjustable Brick Lamp by French designer Philippe Malouin (for a desk, table or shelf) is super simple to adjust, with an industrial look.

You can place the metal “light rod”, with its row of LEDs, in any hole you like in the heavy perforated concrete base. It costs £174 from Made In Design

Scroll through the gallery above for more industrial-chic furnishings for the home. 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments