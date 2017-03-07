Slap up ‘brickalike’ wallpaper or use fab new accessories and tiles in funky or rustic shades to embrace this season's coolest homeware trend...

Vinyl Little Bricks for floors are tough and hard-wearing with a 20 year guarantee — and can go anywhere, including kitchens and bathrooms, even with underfloor heating.

Explore the traditional brick patterns, such as “stretcher bond”, herringbone or basketweave, or make a border around patterned tiles. Find them at floor specialists Harvey Maria, priced at £36.50 a square metre.

Alternatively, Dutch designer Piet Hein Eek is known for artistic wallpapers that copy natural materials. A silver-grey weathered brick wallpaper costs £199 for a 10-metre roll from Rockett St George, an on-line store with an eclectic, quirky style.

If you just prefer a subtle touch, a clever adjustable Brick Lamp by French designer Philippe Malouin (for a desk, table or shelf) is super simple to adjust, with an industrial look.

You can place the metal “light rod”, with its row of LEDs, in any hole you like in the heavy perforated concrete base. It costs £174 from Made In Design.

Scroll through the gallery above for more industrial-chic furnishings for the home.