For just six weeks, starting from March 1, and exclusively only hitting four stores, IKEA's new Jassa collection offers furniture, textiles and accessories vastly different from the Swedish furniture giant's usual Scandi-style.

Gone are the clean lines and block colours, instead five different designers have taken inspiration from Indonesian and South East Asian design traditions using natural materials such as bamboo and cotton.

The team includes Dutch designer Piet Hein Eek and IKEA in-house designers Nike Karlsson, Iina Vuorivirta and Paulin Machado, all guided and coordinated by IKEA's Karin Gustavsson.

As each piece is handmade using traditional methods, every single one will be different with joints created with virtually no nails or glue.

With the range starting from £1.50, it's easy to dip your toe into the new collection with a vibrant patterned cotton cushion cover or a simple straw decoration vase.

Alternatively, a rattan lounger or sofa makes a statement, both indoors and outside.

Find the collection for sale at the West Thurrock, Croydon, Edmonton and Wembley stores.

