IKEA goes bohemian - for a short time only:limited edition Jassa collection is an eclectic mix of vibrant pattern and bold colours

IKEA's new bohemian Jassa collection offers customers a taste of vibrant Indonesia and South East Asia...

Take a look at the new Jassa IKEA collection

  • 1/10 Rattan sofa

    £79

    Handmade using clear lacquered rattan, this sofa makes a great statement piece. Use some of the cushions from the range to help add a pop of colour.

  • 2/10 Decoration vases

    £16 each

    Each varying in size and appearance, these unique vases are designed by IKEA designer Iina Vuorivirta.

  • 3/10 Cushion covers

    From £4

    These brightly coloured cushions are made from 100% cotton. Textile designer Paulin Machado was inspired by the Indonesian way of mixing colours and patterns.

  • 4/10 Black wooden chair

    £69

    Designed by Nike Karlsson, this low chair is handmade from black polyester and clear lacquered rattan.

  • 5/10 Woven bags

    £9 each

    These natural and multi-coloured bags are ideal for home storage or to take out and about.

  • 6/10 Pendant lamp shades

    From £15

    Using natural fibres, each one of the handmade pendant lamp shades is unique - choose one of each shape to give a room a talking point. The cord set is sold separately.

  • 7/10 Handpainted plates

    From £3

    Add some colour to the dinner table with these blue and white splattered stoneware plates. Each one is sprinkle-glazed by hand so they turn out slightly differently.

  • 8/10 Rattan lounger

    £65

    Brighten up this lounger with a smattering of vibrant cushions or use block colours for a slightly more subtle look.

  • 9/10 Floor cushion

    £10

    Made from 100% cotton, the reversible floor cushions have the same pattern on both sides

  • 10/10 Rattan table

    £25

    This foldable bamboo coffee table makes a great talking point in a living room.

For just six weeks, starting from March 1, and exclusively only hitting four stores, IKEA's new Jassa collection offers furniture, textiles and accessories vastly different from the Swedish furniture giant's usual Scandi-style

Gone are the clean lines and block colours, instead five different designers have taken inspiration from Indonesian and South East Asian design traditions using natural materials such as bamboo and cotton. 

ikea7.jpg
Five different designers have created a new bohemian collection for IKEA

The team includes Dutch designer Piet Hein Eek and IKEA in-house designers Nike Karlsson, Iina Vuorivirta and Paulin Machado, all guided and coordinated by IKEA's Karin Gustavsson.

As each piece is handmade using traditional methods, every single one will be different with joints created with virtually no nails or glue.

With the range starting from £1.50, it's easy to dip your toe into the new collection with a vibrant patterned cotton cushion cover or a simple straw decoration vase.

Alternatively, a rattan lounger or sofa makes a statement, both indoors and outside. 

Find the collection for sale at the West Thurrock, Croydon, Edmonton and Wembley stores.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the collection. 


