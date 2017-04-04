Heals

Enjoy craft beer and cider, G&Ts, pies, demos, talks and workshops at the free Made in London launch party on April 20, 6-9pm.

Heal’s front showroom will be crammed with work to buy from solo London makers and collectives, such as restored furniture from Rachael South, pictured above, touch textiles by Caitlin Hinshelwood and superb Michael Ruh glass.

All month, London experts give free craft talks/demos. Or join a workshop, from £15 to £32.

Heal’s, April 10 to May 7 at Heal’s Modern Craft Market, Tottenham Court Road, W1

Harvey Nichols

A light-hearted evening “at home” on the fourth floor of the stylish store offers free prosecco and canapés, as you browse a clutch of upmarket homeware brands and chat with designers.





Meet the design doctor from luxury brand Andrew Martin and get personal style advice from Rockett St George, the funky homeware company with ceramics including, pictured from left to right, the Rose cup and the Eye cup, £10 each; the Ship vase, £20, and the Anchor cup, £10.

Harvey Nichols, April 20, Knightsbridge, SW1

Harrods

From Pop Art on a plate to a remix for Wedgwood urns, this month Harrods’ windows in Brompton Road are displaying finely fashioned homewares. Contemporary designers are collaborating with the grand old brands, drawing on craftsmanship of traditional workshops.

(Tom Nicholson)

Pop artist Jeff Koons has put his Balloon Dog on a plate for Bernardaud, the leading porcelain brand founded in 1863, while Shoreditch’s furniture and lighting supremo Lee Broom has reimagined iconic 18th-century Wedgwood jasper urns, pictured.

Smeg, the Italian cooker kings founded in 1948, have paired with Dolce & Gabbana to create hand-painted limited-edition fridges.

And the story continues in store on the second and third floors where you can find free collectable postcards.

Harrods, April 7 to May 10, Knightsbridge, SW1

John Lewis

Free freshen-up-your-home masterclasses are taking place at John Lewis. Ideas from the store’s stylists include adding texture with basketware, bamboo, copper and wood accessories, and creating a feature wall.

Katie Papakonstantinou, head of product services, says swap your winter curtains for lightweight voiles “for a quick fix without too much time or investment”.

Just pitch up at the store to join a home adviser taking small groups in the design studio.





And you can learn how to hang wallpaper properly with demonstrations from creative brand Scion on April 13 and 14. Its Pepino wallpaper from the playful Noukku range, pictured in the pink grapefruit/sunshine/ink colourway, costs £39 per roll.

John Lewis, April 15-17, Oxford Street, W1

Selfridges

The New Craftsmen of Mayfair have curated an installation in Selfridges’ Ultralounge, turning it into “a home for all” where you can take a stress-free break.





The Rest zone has haystacks, cocoons and nests; the Gather zone is a community kitchen; Play hosts group workshops, priced £15, where you can stitch and dye with London’s Lola Lely, or shape and mark clay with ceramicist Matthew Raw.

Then, at Cleanse, emerge refreshed with new thoughts on what home means to you, having enjoyed the playful sculptures of artist Camilla Bliss, pictured.