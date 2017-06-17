Recent studies have shown those who regularly get a decent night's kip are happier, healthier and more successful than those who spend the night tossing and turning.

In order to sleep through the night you need the right setting. The Sleep Council recommends creating the coolest possible conditions in your bedroom.

1. THE MATTRESS

The cooling comfort of your bed, mattress, sheets and pillows are key to a restful night’s sleep all year round, and particularly during the warmer months.

So where better to start than your mattress? It’s never been easier to buy and thoroughly test a new mattress thanks to the arrival of "bed in a box" companies in the UK.

New technology means mattresses can be manufactured, compressed, boxed up and delivered to your door in days. And the best part? Almost all of them offer a 100-day trial period so you can test the mattress while you sleep, rather than having to decide after a few minutes of awkward testing in a showroom.

Leesa memory foam mattresses are designed to take the guesswork out of your decision by replacing the concept of soft, medium and firm with a "best feel" universal option which adapts to each individual.

Made from three layers of foam, the top layer has a specially designed airflow system to prevent heat retention, so you stay cool. The other two layers add contouring and an impressive firmness that means restless sleepers won’t bother their partners because no other part of the bed moves when you do.

The company also donates one mattress for every 10 they sell to a homeless shelter – so that’s pretty cool.

The Casper mattress also arrives vacuum-packed in a surprisingly small box and expands easily to its fully-formed size. This mattress-in-a-box has a breathable top layer with full contouring to your body, so it won’t overheat in the same way an all-memory foam surface creates. Whether you sleep on your front, back or side this foam-core mattress with a memory foam layer provides great support and comfort.

The Casper mattress has a breathable top layer with full contouring to your body, so it won’t overheat as an all-memory foam surface can

2. BEDDING

Bed company Casper goes one step further in their quest to keep you super-cool. The company has tested and created its own range of cooling sheets and pillows, after finding that the highest thread count doesn’t always mean higher quality. “The real impact of thread count is on temperature and relative humidity as we sleep,” says Brit Kleinman, senior designer at Casper.

The 400 two-ply thread sheets are crisp and with a lightweight percale weave to help them breathe. The firm’s unique pillow-in-pillow design uses convection and conduction to pull heat out of the open-cell top layer, leaving you cool and comfortable.

3. IS YOUR DUVET SUMMER READY?

A thick winter duvet is usually the first thing you'll kick off at this time of year. If you can’t bear swapping it for a simple top sheet, it’s best to go for a lighter tog rating. Duvets less than 7.5 are the most suitable for summer.

The all-season duvet from Debenhams Home Collection is a year-round winner. Filled with a combination of duck feather and down, the 13.5 tog duvet consists of two separate 4.5 and 9 tog duvets clipped together, so you can gradually add more weight during the winter months.

The Netatmo Healthy Home Coach is a nifty gadget that measures both temperature and air quality

4. ROOM TEMPERATURE

According to The Sleep Council, bedrooms should remain a cool 16-18C to aid sleep. Temperatures above 24C are likely to cause restlessness, especially during the summer months. If possible, keep windows slightly open - use the lock setting on ground floors - to keep cool air circulating in the hot months.

The Netatmo Healthy Home Coach is a nifty gadget that measures both temperature and air quality, along with humidity and noise in the home, and relays data and alerts to an app.

5. KEEP COOL

By keeping the windows open to let cool air in, you may also be switching up the volume of traffic, sirens, barking dogs or early morning bin collections.

While these noises can interrupt sleep, the soft, steady sounds of fans can be soothing, blocking out external noise.

If you're short on space, a tall, slim tower fan that will pack plenty of punch. The NSA Eco Tower Fan is a powerful beast with 32 speeds and an ultra-quiet motor. You can even add scented oils to its aroma tray and there’s a sleep timer to help keep you cool at bedtime. The mini desk version is also handy to place on small bedside tables.

Burma Eau De Nil blackout blinds from Hillary's start from £103, including measuring and fitting

6. BLACKOUT BLINDS

Bedrooms need more privacy and light control than other rooms in the home, particularly if you’re a bad sleeper. Blackout blinds are made from denser fabrics and linings to create block out light.

The key here is in the fitting. The blinds should extend beyond the edges of the window recess, otherwise light will still flood into the room around the edges. If you want to block out every ray of light, combine blackout blinds with curtains. Blind companies such as Hillary's send experts to your home with a range of fabric samples and styles to measure up for the perfect fit.

7. SWITCH OFF

Think of your bedroom as a tech-free sanctuary. Phones, tablets, laptops and TVs prevent us from falling asleep, with blue light suppressing melatonin production and keeping you awake. Ringtones and message alerts are also disruptive throughout the night, so make sure everything is switched off or kept in another room.