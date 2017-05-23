Everyone loves a discount on homeware, especially hard-pressed first-time buyers looking to furnish their new home. But if you can’t wait for the sales there is another way to go bargain hunting — explore the outlet stores.

High street chains and high-end brands have outlets, with some offering discounted items online so you don’t even have to leave home.

Some of the greatest savings can be made on big-ticket items, such as major appliances and new kitchens, where price cuts of 80 per cent are common.

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

Outlet stores often offer less flexible returns policies than in the high street. Warranties and even consumer rights are often comprehensive — think of it as a trade-off for the discount.

Make sure you completely understand the terms of the sale. “Sold as seen” typically means that if you get it home and you don’t like it, you’ll have to lump it.

However, if you buy online or over the phone, consumer laws stipulate that you are entitled to a refund within 14 days of receiving the item. It’s likely that you’ll have to pay the return delivery cost. Check the terms before you buy.

Discounts of 20-50 per cent: John Lewis, Swindon ’s most popular outlet store for furniture, white goods, audio, TV

START IN SWINDON

It is worth a trip to Swindon just for its outlet stores, of which John Lewis is the most popular. It sells mostly imperfect furniture and large electrical appliances. Some stock may also be customer returns. Discounts you’ll find here can be well worth the trip at about 50 per cent off home items, up to 30 per cent off white goods and typically, 20 per cent off audio and TV.

Swindon Designer Outlet, Kemble Drive, Swindon, Wiltshire, SN2 2DY

Neptune, favoured for its chic, minimal kitchens and furniture has an outlet factory store near Swindon which sells a mix of ex-display items, customer returns and discontinued lines with discounts of up to 50 per cent. New stock arrives daily. You can view items online but can only purchase in person or over the phone.

Neptune Factory Outlet, Frankland Road, Blagrove, Swindon, SN5 8YG

TO WEMBLEY AND HOUNSLOW

Marks & Spencer sells homeware in 40 outlet stores and furniture in just four. The majority of outlet items are end of line, often from the previous season, and excess stock. Discounts are typically 30 to 60 per cent.

There are M&S homeware outlets in Hounslow and Wembley, but the furniture stores are a much longer trek, with two in Manchester — at Denton and Lowry — one at Meadowbank in Edinburgh and the fourth at Perry Bar in Birmingham.

Christy, famed for providing luxurious cotton towels to players at Wimbledon, is sold in several outlets including the London Designer Outlet in Wembley. The stock, which includes bedding, is discounted by up to 70 per cent and will either be discontinued items, sale products or special purchase.

SURREY AND OXFORDSHIRE

Premium brand Oka, known for its upmarket furniture, offers both in-store and online clearance shopping. There is an outlet in Godstone in Surrey and its store in Abingdon, Oxfordshire contains clearance stock, made up of discontinued lines, ex-display or slightly damaged items, sold at up to 60 per cent off.

Oka’s online outlet offers up to 60 per cent off discontinued lines, or one-off items. But the products that feature in the store outlets are not online — it’s separate stock.

Abingdon outlet is at 153b Brook Drive, Milton Park, Abingdon, OX14 4SD (01235 820320). Godstone outlet is in Eastbourne Road, South Godstone, RH9 8JB (08448 268034). Online sales at Oka.

While stocks last: find discounted tiles, designer paints, kitchens and bathrooms at the Fired Earth outlet in Banbury

Fired Earth’s outlet in Banbury or its clearance website are worth a look if you’re after individual wall tiles, floor tiles, designer paints, kitchens and bathrooms. Tiles are available while stocks last, so you might need to have a back-up choice of design in mind. Kitchens and bathrooms are usually discontinued lines, ex-display or seconds. Discounts can reach up to 75 per cent.

Twyford Mill, Oxford Road, Adderbury, Banbury, Oxfordshire, OX17 3SX (01295 814399)

FINDING FABULOUS BARGAINS ONLINE

Discounts of 20-50 per cent: John Lewis, Swindon ’s most popular outlet store for furniture, white goods, audio, TV

Roger Oates offers flat weave runners, rugs and accessories to clear at reduced prices of up to 70 per cent on its website. You can view what’s on offer online, but you will need to place orders over the phone. Be prepared with details of your second choice waiting in the wings, just in case there’s not enough of what you need left in stock.

Lombok, known for its Colonial-inspired dark teak furniture and reclaimed wood sourced from sustainable plantations, offers up to 70 per cent off furniture and accessories at its online outlet, where new stock is added weekly.

Willow & Hall offers a range of clearance and ex-display British handcrafted furniture to buy online. Discounts are modest at about 15 per cent, but 15 per cent is not to be sniffed at. All items are available to be delivered within two weeks of purchase.

Five-star luxury: Sheridan has huge discounts on 1,000+ thread count bed linen

Sheridan might be your port of call for five-star luxury bedding. Bag 1,000+ thread count sheets at up to 80 per cent off at its online outlet.