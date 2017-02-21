Not for the faint-hearted, House of Holland's second collection with interiors store Habitat, which is launched today, March 1, boasts clashing prints, fluorescent brights and colourful statement furniture.

British fashion designer Henry Holland explains that he was keen to create a collection that would push boundaries and divide opinion.



"It’s a really brazen collection that some people will love and some people will hate - but that is a principle that both House of Holland and Habitat have in common, we're not scared to try something new and experiment with ideas that are divisive."

"There is a lot going on in the collection, including florals, slogans, decoupage," he says. "So, a variety of statement looks, but I can see these working in a variety of different homes, from country interiors to a modern townhouse."

Inspiration for the designer's catwalk collection was taken from travelling communities, who often express themselves through a bold mix of different patterns and materials spliced together. In this case, traditional patterns such as gingham, embroidery and florals were given a makeover.

Holland explains how he has adapted his clothes line for the home: "We’ve continued this ‘expression’ idea and brought in the embroidery and netting details and translated these into new interior product designs. Adding one or two statement pieces - much like fashion - can add a bit of fun and flair to an interior. "

The designer has also taken over a room at the trendy Hoxton Hotel in Holborn. Available from March 1-31 and styled using his new collection, fashionistas can book a room and experience it for themselves. Prices start from £199.

