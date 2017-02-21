  1. Home & garden
Henry Holland x Habitat:House Of Holland unveils second bright, bold and 'brazen' homeware collection

British fashion designer Henry Holland has joined forces with interior experts Habitat to create a new statement homeware collection.

H&P

Henry Holland x Habitat new collection

Henry Holland x Habitat new collection

  • 1/6 New collection

    Launching his second interiors collection, Henry Holland was keen to use bold and experimental patterns.

  • 2/6 Boho bedding collection

    From £120

    Digitally printed on 200-thread count cotton, the bedding is a mishmash of colours and patterns. Lush greens, black and white gingham, colourful florals and bold red all play a part.

  • 3/6 Pink statement armchair

    £595

    Made from this season's hottest fabric, this bright pink velvet armchair is trimmed with a blue velvet piping. The metal legs helps to introduce a retro vibe and the matching foot stool complete the statement.

  • 4/6 Clashing printed cushions

    £45

    Taking inspiration from the catwalk, with floral embroidery and gingham, the cushions are a great way to dip your toe into a trend. Place on a plain sofa to add a punch of colour or go a step further and pair with a clashing floral duvet cover in the bedroom.

  • 5/6 Hand carved rug

    £450

    Hand-crafted in India, this multi-patterned folklore rug has a carved finish giving the impression of a 3D-effect floral pattern. Use it on a distressed wooden floor to make it stand out.

  • 6/6 Green netted throw

    £80

    Referencing the netted dress from the House of Holland show, this lime netted throw is designed to be layered over other patterned throws or covers.

Not for the faint-hearted, House of Holland's second collection with interiors store Habitat, which is launched today, March 1, boasts clashing prints, fluorescent brights and colourful statement furniture.

British fashion designer Henry Holland explains that he was keen to create a collection that would push boundaries and divide opinion.  

"It’s a really brazen collection that some people will love and some people will hate - but that is a principle that both House of Holland and Habitat have in common, we're not scared to try something new and experiment with ideas that are divisive."

"There is a lot going on in the collection, including florals, slogans, decoupage," he says. "So, a variety of statement looks, but I can see these working in a variety of different homes, from country interiors to a modern townhouse."

Inspiration for the designer's catwalk collection was taken from travelling communities, who often express themselves through a bold mix of different patterns and materials spliced together. In this case, traditional patterns such as gingham, embroidery and florals were given a makeover. 

Holland explains how he has adapted his clothes line for the home: "We’ve continued this ‘expression’ idea and brought in the embroidery and netting details and translated these into new interior product designs. Adding one or two statement pieces - much like fashion - can add a bit of fun and flair to an interior. "

The designer has also taken over a room at the trendy Hoxton Hotel in Holborn. Available from March 1-31 and styled using his new collection, fashionistas can book a room and experience it for themselves. Prices start from £199. 

Scroll through the gallery above to see the collection. 

 


