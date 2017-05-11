  1. Home & garden
Heal's 100:furniture design classics from the legendary British store chosen by Skandium founder Magnus Englund

Heal's 100 is a collection of the brand's best furniture and accessories sold over the last 100 years to help celebrate the milestone birthday. Curator Magnus Englund exclusively reveals his ten hero products from the designer pieces... 

The top ten homeware items from Heals 100

  • 1/10 Pinner four-poster bed

    Pinner four-poster bed by Kirsty Whyte for Heal’s (2015), from £949

    Named after Sir Ambrose Heal’s home town, this has a pragmatic Arts & Crafts elegance combined with undeniable modernity.

  • 2/10 Wallis sofa

    Wallis sofa by Russell Pinch for Heal’s (2017), from £1,999

    The sofa, which features a one-piece seat pad, is widely seen as a future classic.

  • 3/10 Arco light

    Arco light by Achille Castiglioni for Flos (1962), from £1,604

    One of the most iconic Italian designs by one of the country’s most influential designers, which would look as at home in a Georgian setting as in a modern space.

  • 4/10 Egg chair

    Egg chair by Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen (1958), £11,908

    It is not always the case with ground-breaking design, but the Egg chair, which defined the post-war aesthetic, was greeted with immediate acclaim and was first sold in the UK at Heal’s. Half a century later, the instantly recognisable chair remains an icon of pop culture.

  • 5/10 Isokon Penguin Donkey Mk

    Isokon Penguin Donkey Mk I by Egon Riss for Isokon Plus (1935). Available directly from Isokon Plus for £670

    Jack Pritchard, founder of the Isokon furniture company, knew Allen Lane, creator of Penguin Books and decided to create a piece to hold the publishing house’s paperback books. It’s a perfect example of form and function.

  • 6/10 Hepburn sofa

    Hepburn sofa by Paola Navone for Heal’s (2007), £2,999

    A modern interpretation of a mid-century classic, upholstered in soft leather, is the epitome of Fifties glamour.

  • 7/10 Anglepoise 1227 desk lamp

    Anglepoise 1227 desk lamp by George Carwardine for Anglepoise (1935), £185

    An undisputed design icon, this model is true to its vintage roots. Revolutionary at the time of its design, this is the Anglepoise that inspired so many other variants.

  • 8/10 Lounge Chair and Ottoman

    Lounge Chair and Ottoman by Charles and Ray Eames for Vitra (1956), £5,250

    The Eames Lounge Chair is seen today as a true classic, but it was also an immediate success on its launch, its status owing much to the piece appearing in a number of movies of the age and in magazine photo shoots on the furnishings of upscale mid-century houses. This covetable statement piece is renowned for its levels of comfort and confident, masculine design.

  • 9/10 Stool 60

    Stool 60 by Alvar Aalto for Artek, £170

    The stool No 60 by Alvar Aalto from 1933, made by Artek, is one of the most important 20th-century designs and my number one. Its simplicity makes it look current even today, and its reduced form, leaving only function and no decoration, makes it a modernist masterpiece.

  • 10/10 Moka Express

    Moka Express by Alfonso Bialetti for Bialetti (1933). Sold widely, from £16

Perhaps no other shop has defined furniture design better than Heal's. Founded more than 200 years ago, the feather dresser-turned furniture maker has always been a leader.

It made chairs for Chartwell, Winston Churchill's home in Kent, and commissioned British designer Lucienne Day's contemporary Festival of Britain fabrics.

Now, for Heal's 100, which runs until June 11 at the store in Tottenham Court Road, W1, Magnus Englund has selected 100 designer pieces sold there since 1950, to mark 100 years since the founding of Heal's Mansard modern art gallery.

Items are mostly for sale, priced from under £10 to £14,000.

Here, exclusively for Homes & Property, Englund chooses his personal favourite 10.

Scroll through the gallery above to see his hero products...


