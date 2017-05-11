Perhaps no other shop has defined furniture design better than Heal's. Founded more than 200 years ago, the feather dresser-turned furniture maker has always been a leader.

It made chairs for Chartwell, Winston Churchill's home in Kent, and commissioned British designer Lucienne Day's contemporary Festival of Britain fabrics.

Now, for Heal's 100, which runs until June 11 at the store in Tottenham Court Road, W1, Magnus Englund has selected 100 designer pieces sold there since 1950, to mark 100 years since the founding of Heal's Mansard modern art gallery.

Items are mostly for sale, priced from under £10 to £14,000.

Here, exclusively for Homes & Property, Englund chooses his personal favourite 10.

