More Londoners than ever are opting for staycations, so why not beat the January blues by playing the tourist in your own city?

Seizing a opportunity to offer Londoners the chance to stay in a home from home, Fabienne O'Neill and Charlie Rosier launched Cuckooz, a handful of serviced apartments in the heart of the East End in Aldgate East and Hoxton.

"Our guests don’t need a concierge or front desk to organise things, they are more interested in the space they are getting and are looking for a genuine local experience. Cuckooz bridges the gap between structured hotel accommodation and non-standardised AirBnB accommodation," says Charlie Rosier.

The co-founders partnered with world-famous interiors brand Habitat and other local designers to help furnish the apartments, using a palette of fresh creams, soft pastel pinks and bright teals.

Vibrant statement walls, trendy copper and concrete tables and fresh greenery give living spaces a homely feel, thanks to detailing from interior designer duo The 2 Lovely Gays.

See something you like? Everything featured in the apartments will be available to buy on the Habitat website, subject to availability.

Interiors brand Habitat and local London designers have helped to furnish the serviced apartments

Which apartment?

From one-bedroom boltholes, to a luxury two-bedroom duplex penthouse with a roof terrace and garden room, each of the five apartments in Aldgate East offers a fully equipped kitchen, complimentary wifi and bespoke Egyption cotton sheets.

Head to Hoxton to stay in a one-bedroom deluxe apartment, complete with private balcony, or a deluxe two-bedroom flat with a private entrance and a terrace for entertaining. The living spaces will all have the same amenities as Aldgate East.

Should you need some local advice, a personalised concierge service is on offer with inside knowledge of the surrounding area.

Visitors can look forward to London Fields Brewery beers on arrival, a complementary class at BLOK fitness space, the use of Kennedy City Bicycles to get around the city and access to a co-worker space for meetings.

Chose from two east London locations - Aldgate East and Hoxton

How to book

Prices for a one-bedroom apartment start from £180 a night, with the option of renting for a minimum of three nights or up to a month if you feel like never going home. Sleeping six people, the penthouse starts from £240 a night for a minimum of three nights.

Visit the website for more information