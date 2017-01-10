More Londoners than ever are opting for staycations, so why not beat the January blues by playing the tourist in your own city?
Seizing a opportunity to offer Londoners the chance to stay in a home from home, Fabienne O'Neill and Charlie Rosier launched Cuckooz, a handful of serviced apartments in the heart of the East End in Aldgate East and Hoxton.
"Our guests don’t need a concierge or front desk to organise things, they are more interested in the space they are getting and are looking for a genuine local experience. Cuckooz bridges the gap between structured hotel accommodation and non-standardised AirBnB accommodation," says Charlie Rosier.
The co-founders partnered with world-famous interiors brand Habitat and other local designers to help furnish the apartments, using a palette of fresh creams, soft pastel pinks and bright teals.
Vibrant statement walls, trendy copper and concrete tables and fresh greenery give living spaces a homely feel, thanks to detailing from interior designer duo The 2 Lovely Gays.
See something you like? Everything featured in the apartments will be available to buy on the Habitat website, subject to availability.
Which apartment?
From one-bedroom boltholes, to a luxury two-bedroom duplex penthouse with a roof terrace and garden room, each of the five apartments in Aldgate East offers a fully equipped kitchen, complimentary wifi and bespoke Egyption cotton sheets.
Head to Hoxton to stay in a one-bedroom deluxe apartment, complete with private balcony, or a deluxe two-bedroom flat with a private entrance and a terrace for entertaining. The living spaces will all have the same amenities as Aldgate East.
Should you need some local advice, a personalised concierge service is on offer with inside knowledge of the surrounding area.
Visitors can look forward to London Fields Brewery beers on arrival, a complementary class at BLOK fitness space, the use of Kennedy City Bicycles to get around the city and access to a co-worker space for meetings.
How to book
Prices for a one-bedroom apartment start from £180 a night, with the option of renting for a minimum of three nights or up to a month if you feel like never going home. Sleeping six people, the penthouse starts from £240 a night for a minimum of three nights.
Visit the website for more information
