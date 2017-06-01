From simple cord details and interlacing twine to chunky mariners' knots, rope ties up design this spring.

Learn to make your own knots from a £40 roll of Regatta wallpaper by Brian Yates, with clear diagrams for a sheet bend, two half hitches, reef knots and more.

With a hint of the snake charmer, the Lameese table lamp twists upwards in stiffened natural rope (64 cm from base to top of shade). Price is £375 from outthereinteriors.com, where director Jenny Hurren energetically ensures that other goods are similarly offbeat.

A continuous loop of over 400m of individual strands of brass-braided wire supports the Flux table by designer-maker Jake Phipps. "I worked out the curves by eye, experimenting with pipe cleaners," he says. There's a low coffee table, and a console. Made to order, price on application; 01748 826394; London office: 0207 978 5559; jakephipps.com

These floor tiles in a clever rope design can be arranged in four different ways to make a repeating pattern of knots, price is £3.95 a tile, with 25 tiles to the square metre capietra.com

Pretty floor tiles in a clever rope design can be arranged in four different ways to make a repeating pattern of knots. They are made from "encaustic cement" which means the pattern is embedded in the tile and will not wear away. Price is £3.95 a tile, with 25 tiles to the square metre; capietra.com; 0844 915 0002; call 020 7254 4744.

Finally, London's Vitamin studio - founded in East London in 2004 by brothers Chris and Andy Vernall - have designed a lamp that is simply a bulb holder and a fabric flex with a huge knot, over which rests a mouth-blown glass shade in clear laboratory glass.

It comes in eight colours, in a small size at £130, and a large one at £160; 020 7092 9191; vitaminliving.com