Get set for a fabric revolution: next generation of outdoor materials will give your garden a new lease of life and are tough enough to stay out all year

New outdoor fabrics resist rain, dirt and stains – and don’t fade...

H&P

New fabrics you can leave outdoors all year long

  • 1/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    The White Company’s Outdoor Living range for beach or garden includes the Pembridge striped scatter cushion £35; dark blue Aubrey outdoor mattress £160

  • 2/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    Outdoor cushions from the new A by Amara brand, £100 each, with fabric that resists oil, water, dirt and mould, and can be machine washed

  • 3/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    Escapade outdoor sofa designed by Zeno Nugari for Roche Bobois, with removable covers in Michelangelo and patterned Papavero outdoor fabrics by Missoni. Priced £2,950 at Harrods, SW1.

  • 4/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    Jalamar adjustable lounger upholstered in Tahiti outdoor fabric, £2,400; Trinidad outdoor rug, £560; Turks cushion, £134; Tinka linen beach wrap, £252. All Missoni Home

  • 5/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    The Butterfly House range by Sainsbury's has cushions from £10

  • 6/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    Fat outdoor furniture designed by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia in Alceo weather-resistant fabric; a two seater sofa costs £5,650 at Chaplins.

  • 7/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    Fuchsia Trimaran Stripe outdoor pouffe £292 from Dash & Albert or Luma in Barnes, SW13 (020 8748 2264).

  • 8/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    The Gio outdoor sofa by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia, in Alceo weather-resistant fabric. A two-seater sofa is £6,995 at Chaplins in Pinner.

  • 9/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    Cushions from the Master Moderno Outdoor collection: chevron cushion, prices from £144 at Missoni Home.

  • 10/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    Dash & Albert Catamaran Stripe rug in denim, from £48; outdoor cushions from £68.

  • 11/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    John Lewis Dakara (Fusion) Havana outdoor furniture: side table £49, two seater sofa £200, Zahara cushion £45, throw £39, floor cushion in Catalina fabric £35 per m, Weaver Green Juno outdoor rug in Navy from £65 (shown £390), weaver Green Provence outdoor rug in Dove Grey from £75 (shown £225).

  • 12/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    Festoon outdoor lights, £60; Cabana pod chair, £349. Madrid outdoor furniture: armchair, £275, stool £75, and modular corner unit (two shown) £250; outdoor rug, £65-£390. All at John Lewis.

  • 13/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    Lounger cover in Butterfly Garden fabric, £69 a metre.

  • 14/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    Osborne & Little cushions, £165 from Indian Ocean. Breeze chevron cushion (on floor). Chair back cushions (left-right): Breeze stripe; Pina Colada; Mojito.

  • 15/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    Indian Ocean’s Berlin table and chairs have angled teak legs. The Berlin chair has a smooth aluminium seat and the cushions come in a choice of four bright colours. Table £1,675, chairs £375 each.

  • 16/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    Marina chair with cushions in Osborne & Little’s Pina Colada fabric, £1,495 from Indian Ocean.

  • 17/17 Fabrics fit for the outdoors

    The Chilgrove sofa, £510, with comfy fabric-covered cushions which are foam-filled and shower-proof; or you can buy a complete "set" for £1,320. From Garden Trading.

Summery design meets advanced technology in a new generation of outdoor fabrics. Colourful and pleasing to the touch, used in cushions, chairs, sofas and even rugs, these materials soften the hard surfaces of urban gardens, drab patios and city courtyards.

Heather McCann, creative director of London outdoor furniture specialist Indian Ocean — stocked in Harrods and with showrooms in Balham and Hampstead — calls it a “fabric revolution”, and adds: “We are doing fully upholstered furniture as sleek for out as in.”

The new fabrics are typically synthetic yet they aren’t shiny, they have a natural texture and they feel good, with a coating to resist rain, dirt and stains. And they won’t fade — even coping with chlorine by a pool.

Teamed with frames of synthetic woven rope, and/or treated timber and stainless steel, cushioned furniture with quick-dry fillings can stay outside all year. 

How to get your small balcony summer ready for less than £20

BUTTERFLIES ARE BIG

Go for cream, caramel or grey for large pieces of outdoor furniture — this is your smart neutral background. Then, maybe for a chair, add brighter shades and patterns from “designer” brands, plus cushions, to get the look.

Cushions from £10-£20 sold as “outdoor” come in palm prints at H&M and covered in splashy butterflies at Sainsbury’s. Ikea has loads of neat, boxy floor cushions with easy-carry handles, from about £10, and tie-on pads for loungers and chairs are everywhere. 

Bear in mind that cheaper cushions may resist a splash but you have to spend a lot more to get quick-dry fillings and a good synthetic water-repellent fabric that feels soft and has UV fade protection.

outdoorfabrics15.jpg
Outdoor cushions from the new A by Amara brand, £100 each, with fabric that resists oil, water, dirt and mould, and can be machine washed

Amara has classic Missoni zigzag cushions from £144, and its own brand for £100, with Designers Guild reduced to £34.30.

Interior designer Annie Selke, well known in the US, has chic outdoor cushions and rugs on her UK website. They are stocked, with other brands, at Luma in Barnes, SW13 (020 8748 2264). 

Indian Ocean does cushions by Dedar, Casamance, Pierre Frey and Designers Guild, or make your own. Most of the fabric showrooms at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour in SW10 do outdoor ranges.

Or visit the fabric bar at Harrods. Just arrived in the Knightsbridge store is French brand Roche Bobois with the Escapade stunning outdoor sofa dressed in fashionable Missoni. Sea Breeze is a very pretty fabric collection by Osborne & Little, with printed and woven designs. See them at King’s Road, SW3.

FEELS JUST LIKE LINEN

London designer Richard Ward makes sturdy beech-framed folding rocking chairs in his Wawa workshop off Columbia Road, in Ezra Street, E2, open Sunday to Friday (foldingrockingchair.co.uk; 020 7729 6768).

They come in a great choice of polypropylene fabrics that feel like cotton canvas or linen weave.

There’s also a cushion-making service for all the outdoor fabrics, including Zimmer + Rhode and Sunbrella, from about £40. Chaplins has an upmarket outdoor department in its huge Pinner store, where top continental labels offer weather-resistant upholstery by big-name designers (Uxbridge Road, HA5).

A summer special is the Vibe set, fully upholstered in tough Sunbrella fabric with quick-dry foam in a smart plain grey. You get a sofa, two armchairs and a table for £2,800, delivered within days. 

Rugs in woven synthetic fibres are the latest outdoor furnishing. You can even hose them down.


