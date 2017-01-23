  1. Home & garden
Fifteen of the best ideas for home offices:how to make small spaces work as a study room or a flexible office

As moving, travel and living costs soar, Londoners are ditching the commute and setting up flexible work spaces in the comfort of their own homes. Take a tour of our pick of the the best ideas for home offices...

H&P

  • 1/15 Vintage desk

    £135

    A vintage-style walnut desk with a handy storage compartment, it serves as both a console table and laptop rest. Available in walnut or black.

  • 2/15 Wall-mounted storage

    £150

    Made from oak veneer, this storage unit has a sliding door that allows you to choose what's on display. It's equally useful in a living room, bedroom or hallway.

  • 3/15 Chair

    £525

    Handmade to order, this desk chair both looks and feels the part. It's hand-stitched in Derbyshire, with a solid beech frame and weathered oak legs, while an extra padded seat is certainly a welcome feature.

  • 4/15 Magazine rack

    £49

    A great way to keep your new work space clutter free. This wall-mounted magazine rack is practical, with an industrial-vibe look that's ideal for cool home office spaces.

  • 5/15 LED table lamp

    £75

    This hand-blown glass table lamp would look great on any home work space. The use of brushed metallic copper - here mixed with colourful, spherical glass - is a nod to the all-things-copper interiors trend that's promising to continue throughout 2017 and beyond...

  • 6/15 Desk lamp

    £89.99

    A metal and pale wood desk lamp that would suit any scandi-style workspace, whether in a loft apartment or minimalist family home.

  • 7/15 Chalkboard paint

    £11.73 for 1 litre

    Black paint that can transform wall surfaces into creative chalkboards. Use on small sections above a wall desk or floating shelf to create a work space without losing a whole room.

  • 8/15 Metal and walnut storage desk

    £549

    Taking up only as much room as a standard desk, this industrial-look storage package features a large table, top box and solid walnut drawers.

  • 9/15 Bookcase

    £225

    A slender, solid bookcase that looks contemporary while taking up minimal space. Five shelves provide plenty of storage, while the depth of the unit measures just 28cm.

  • 10/15 Computer desk

    £459

    Three different tables which fit neatly under each other when not in use - ideal for home offices or box rooms that double as guest bedrooms. Available in over 40 gloss and matt colours.

  • 11/15 Studio desk

    £280

    A flexible, functional piece of furniture that's stylish too. A desk with single, soft-close drawer and hidden handle.

  • 12/15 Tablet stand

    £5

    The steam-bent curves of the Dryden plywood tablet stand make it a cool addition to any desk or side table.

  • 13/15 Standing desk

    £150

    Ideal for sitting at with a laptop, with shelves above for folders or desk tidies, this Westwood desk comes in a two-tone natural bamboo and white finish.

  • 14/15 Flip desk

    £399

    This solid oak flip desk has three storage compartments, a shelf and a pivot that allows it to be folded away, quickly and effortlessly. A clever addition to any home work space that can be stored away when not in use.

  • 15/15 LED work lamp

    £15

    Easy to use, wherever you set up your home office. You can power this slim LED lamp through the USB port on your computer or using an ordinary power socket.

Creating stylish, functional work spaces in homes is becoming more appealing than ever, thanks to long commutes and travel delays.

Add rising fares and transport strikes to the picture and it's easy to see why so many of us are more than willing to ditch the dreaded daily commute in favour of working from home.

Four million Brits are now classed as 'home workers’, according to the latest ONS report, and, while a spare room - or study - has long been regarded as a luxury beyond the reaches of most Londoners, even the smallest parts of the home can house flexible work stations if you know how. 

The biggest challenge, as always, is creating space. Whether you're on the lookout for clever ideas for awkward corners, wondering what to do with a tiny box room no bigger than a storage cupboard, there are plenty of design tricks you can take inspiration from.

As ‘home office' is now one of the most searched-for keywords on interiors and renovations platforms such as Houzz.co.uk, we have editor Victoria Harrison’s top tips for creating the perfect home office space.  

Top 15 clever wall storage ideas for compact city homes

1. Standing desks
Embrace the trend for standing desks. The health benefits of standing rather than sitting for long stretches of time have been widely debated. The good news about a standing desk is that it takes up a lot less space than a regular desk arrangement. All you need is a high console unit or breakfast bar to set up your laptop and you're away.

standingupdeskcreditnanettewong.jpg
On your feet: embrace the trend for standing while you work, with a shelf for your laptop and a bar stool for when you need a break. Both take up far less room than a typical office desk (Nanette Wong)

2. Make space under the stairs
Savvy homeowners on Houzz have found several ways to turn this space into a compact home office thanks to slim desks, neat shelving and foldaway seating.

charlieluxtondesigncreditmarkboltonphotography.jpg
Under the stairs: you don't need a huge amount of space to turn awkward corners into useful work areas. (Mark Bolton)

3. Transform a hallway or landing 
You don't need heaps of space, just enough for a slim desk, a laptop and a task light.

rsianpierce1houzz.jpg
Brightening a landing: work spaces can be stylish and practical - even in narrow hallways or on landings (Ian Pierce)

4. Turn a box room into an office
A pull down desk could be a good option if floor space is tight, or to clear space for a sit down desk, consider replacing a large bed with a smaller single bed and tuck a second truckle bed underneath to pull out for extra sleeping space if required.

rsianpiercehouzz.jpg
Box rooms: small bedrooms or box rooms can double as home offices - try a pull down desk or a narrow shelf with enough room for a laptop and lamp (Ian Pierce)

Take a tour of our top ideas for home office spaces in our gallery above... 


