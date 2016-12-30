  1. Home & garden
Fifteen of the best: home fitness accessories

Before you commit to another fancy gym membership this January, why not consider working out in the comfort of your own home...

  • 1/15 Dumbbells

    £16.99

    Weighing 3kg each, and available in three flashy colours, these easy-grip dumbells look and feel the part. They're perfect for any fitness fan on the lookout for ways to tone up at home.

  • 2/15 Tacx Flow bike trainer

    £189

    Fix your bike to the Tacx Flow T2240 Smart Turbo Trainer, connect it to your smartphone and tailor the resistance to your own preferences. It can simulate up to a six per cent slope for realistic training.

  • 3/15 Withings Body Cardio Scale

    £149

    The Body Cardio by Withings tracks BMI, body composition, fat and bone mass. It logs your heart rate and all the data is sent to the Heath Mate app, allowing you to set goals and take your fitness into your own hands from the very beginning of any new regime.

  • 4/15 Hard Core Foam Roller

    £19.95

    The Hard Core foam roller is exactly that. A must-have for anyone embarking on a new regime this year - and the firm 'finger tip' points are almost as good as having your very own massage therapist on standby after long training runs.

  • 5/15 Amazon Echo

    £149.99

    Designed to sit in the corner of your home, on hand to help you whenever you need it, Amazon Echo can remind you to exercise or lead you in home fitness and yoga classes. You can even ask it to play your favourite music playlist while you work out.

  • 6/15 Wellness Ball

    £260

    You can improve your core strength and posture while sitting at home or at your desk with the Wellness ball. An alternative to a traditional chair, it can also be used with training programmes and for toning exercises at home.

  • 7/15 Qardiobase Scale

    £110.49

    A sleek circular scale that uses emoticons rather than numbers. It measures weight, BMI and body composition - but also has goal settings and a pregnancy mode. One for those who tend to be put off by daily weight fluctuations and would appreciate a smiley face with their progress results.

  • 8/15 Wellness Weight Rack

    £715

    An elegant and functional weight kit that's stylish enough to have on display even when you're not working out.

  • 9/15 Treadmill

    £799.99

    Walk, jog or run at home - whatever the weather. There won't be any reason to miss your morning run and - most importantly of all - the treadmill folds up and can be stored away when not in use.

  • 10/15 Balance trainer

    £79.99

    This half-moon balance ball is useful for improving stability, balance, coordination and core strength. There are two resistance tubes attached so your upper body is included in workouts, too.

  • 11/15 Sandbag training bag

    £30

    Ideal for a variety of exercises, from weighted squats and deadlifts to lunges and bicep curls. Sandbag training bags are practical and easy to store.

  • 12/15 Ab roller

    £9.99

    A highly effective way of toning and engaging your entire core, including your lower abdominals. Can be used (and stored) in even the smallest city homes, while padded foam handles and a mat cushion hands and knees during workouts.

  • 13/15 Resistance trainer

    £40

    With an instructional DVD, resistance trainers are ideal for all-round toning and training. The cord can be attached to most types of door or hinge.

  • 14/15 Swing stepper

    £44.99

    Running up and down actual stairs can get tedious - not to mention awkward when your neighbour catches you in the act. This stepper shows calories burned, steps per minute and total time on its digital display.

  • 15/15 Ciclotte

    £9,000

    Beautifully designed, the Ciclotte is a stationary exercise bike that looks fabulous in any living space. There's an optional iPad kit which makes catching up on emails and TV shows during your morning workout even easier. Available in a range of colours, in carbon, steel and glass fibre.

    Ezio Manciucca

For many of us, getting into shape will be high on our list of new year resolutions. Gyms up and down the country will be packed with a fresh set of well-meaning gym bunnies proudly showing off their Christmas kit while tackling marathon training programmes.

But if queuing for a running machine or waiting for muscle man to finish curling in the squat rack isn't high on your list of New Year priorities, then picking up some exercise equipment for your home is a more convenient way to kick-start your new fitness regime in style.

Easy-grip dumbbells are the ideal beginner's tool, in a wide range of weights that are perfect for first-timers and more experienced athletes.

A smart turbo bike trainer can be connected to your phone to tailor your indoor workouts to whatever resistance suits you best. It can even simulate a six per cent incline. Perfect for fair weather cyclists - or those daunted by the prospect of negotiating busy cycle lanes on dark, frosty mornings.

Stunning Ciclotte exercise bikes look the part if you're willing to splurge. Available in a range of colours and high-end materials, you'll actually want to show off this stationary bike in your living space rather than hide it away.

And what's not to love about coming home after a long, winter run to massage your over-tightened muscles on a hard core foam roller...

With equipment that's easy to store or looks too good to stash, you'll be looking and feeling your best in plenty of time to make the most of that auto-renewed gym membership you forgot about - or get out in the parks - once the New Year crowds start to peeter out.

Take a tour of our top home fitness ideas in the gallery above...


