1. EDUARDO PAOLOZZI

February 16 to May 14, Whitechapel Gallery, 77-82 Whitechapel High Street, E1

If you love “godfather of Pop Art” Eduardo Paolozzi’s mosaics at Tottenham Court Road Tube, pictured, you’ll love Whitechapel Gallery’s exhibition of his screenprints, fabrics, collage, tapestry and sculpture.

Scots-born Paolozzi (1926-2005) studied at St Martin’s and the Slade, worked in Paris in the late Forties, then returned to a studio in Chelsea.

Head of Invention, a huge head sculpted by Paolozzi and inspired by James Watt, was recently moved from the Design Museum’s old South Bank home to its new one in Kensington.

2. DON’T MOVE, IMPROVE! DESIGN SURGERIES

February 25, 10.30am to 4.30pm, New London Architecture Galleries, The Building Centre, 26 Store Street, WC1





Get free advice and inspiration to extend and improve your home. Book a session with architects shortlisted in this year’s Don’t Move, Improve! contest, consult interior designers, engineers, party wall surveyors and landscape architects — and bring the kids for drawing workshops.

3. EDIZIONI ITALIANE

Open until February 19, Heal’s, 196 Tottenham Court Road, W1 and 96 Bishops Bridge Rd, W2





Visit an Italian pop-up food market, do a Campari cocktail masterclass or join an Italian supper club for a five-course meal, and learn to make pasta. See the Heal’s website for the full programme and to book.

Ambassadors from big Italian designer furniture and lighting brands Moroso, Riva 1920, Porada, Zanotta, Kartell and Flos will share their expertise. And painting live in the window is graffiti artist Anna Laurini, pictured, originally from Milan but now an east Londoner. You can buy her prints in store.

4. SURFACE DESIGN SHOW

February 7-9, Business Design Centre, Upper Street, Islington, N1





Surfaces, for floors, walls, furniture and even ceilings are the sensory part of design: see them, touch them, and sometimes even smell or hear them.

This show has the latest trends from 170 exhibitors. It’s for architects and designers, but readers can visit free on the last day from 11am-5pm. Just show a copy of Homes & Property at the door. “Explore a magical blend of technology, art and craft,” says colour forecaster Sally Angharad, who has curated a display.

See the award-winning green spectrum gelim flatweave rug, pictured, from £995.

5. SUPERLOCAL 0 MILES PRODUCTION TOUR

February 18, Goldfinger Factory, 13-15 Golborne Road, W10 (visit Design Museum to book)





Superlocal crafting requires locally sourced materials for local use, creating zero transport emissions. It’s the ideal of Andrea de Chirico, a “designer in residence” at the Design Museum in Kensington.

Take this day-long tour, an intro to digital design and craft, making a stool as you go. Lunch at Goldfinger, walk to Portobello Road to choose your fabric, see a CNC machine cutting the stool’s plywood parts, and learn how to upholster at Kindred Studios in Notting Hill. Price £120 (£90 for students).