Take an architect who retains his childhood love of jigsaw puzzles, and a just-retired couple who moved from the country to south London to enjoy the capital's buzz, and you've got a recipe for ingenuity and enterprise.

And although only a dinky 94sqft, the affordable, ecological timber-and-steel study Nic Howett built at the bottom of a long, thin, overgrown garden has vastly improved its new owners' lives.

He did it on a £25,000 budget using recyclable timber and weathering Corten steel that rusts to a lovely orange. It is designed in 100 pieces that can all be carried through an ordinary front door by two people.

It all came together like a jigsaw in a week for the basic structure, and another week for the waterproof steel cladding. So even with tricky access, you could have one, too.

The 100-piece marvel: the dinky garden studio makes the perfect light, bright space for handicrafts ( Damian Griffiths )

"Every piece fitted perfectly," says Howett, 33, with a slightly surprised look. With something so new, minor tweaks might have been expected.

He had often had supper with the couple, old family friends who'd just bought their slim, four-storey, late Georgian terrace near Oval. The garden was overgrown, 100ft long and only 9ft wide at the far end.

The husband had a study at the top of the house looking down the garden, but his wife, a keen rag-rug maker, was stuck with the kitchen table and all her materials stacked in boxes.

Saying nothing to the couple, in his free time Howett made models of a studio that could sit at the end of the garden, with a wide, double-glazed window looking back at the house, allowing his friends to wave at one another from their respective studies.

A tiny outside sitting space behind would be accessed through a second door. Made out of insulated 25mm sheets of birch ply, the studio would have underfloor heating. Sitting lightly on six concrete pads, its 15mm super-thin Corten covering would look good and keep it snug.

Inside at the window would be a birch work bench with ample bespoke storage either side, plus lighting and space for a kettle.

A few weeks later, Howett whipped out his models over dinner. The couple "were amazed", he says. The next step — given that the house is listed — was to approach Lambeth planners.

At an informal meeting the officials expressed a reservation about the studio touching both boundary walls. But in the event, though all the neighbours would see it from their back windows, none objected and the plan was passed. Howett costed the project at £25,000 and got the go-ahead from the couple.

He designed all the individual pieces to slot together after being laser cut offsite from standard sheets of plywood — all keeping costs down.

Joiner Stuart Gardiner used a computer-controlled cutting machine, then assembled the study in his workshop to check that it all fitted, before building the study in the garden and fitting the windows, all of which took a week. Once the electrics were in, Howett and a welder friend fitted the Corten in another week. And that was the studio finished.

The problem is, now the husband wants one. Howett reckons it has a 25-year lifespan, after which it's easily dismantled and recycled. And the possibilities of modifying this, for small studios or extensions, are endless.

As it is cut offsite, it could even be shipped anywhere as a ready-to-assemble life changer.

The Rug Room took third prize in New London Architecture's Don't Move, Improve! 2017 awards.

GET THE LOOK

Architect: Nic Howett

Joiner and CNC cutter: Stuart Gardiner at Spaces Bespoke Joinery

Corten steel: from Lotus Steels

Birch ply: from any good timber merchant, such as lathamtimber.co.uk