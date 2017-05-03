Photobooths complete with quirky props are a must-have for weddings and birthdays - and now dogs are invited to the party.

Dog-obsessed Brits photograph their canine pets more than any other family member - including their children - and one in 10 dogs now has its own Instagram account, according to research commissioned by the Affordable Art Fair.

It is launching the "Dog Photo Booth" at its Hampstead art fair, which focuses on emerging and established talent from galleries across the globe, selling art priced from £100 to £6,000.

“Dogs have long been a subject of art, depicting status, companionship and loyalty. Even the greats such as Picasso and Warhol haven’t been able to resist paying tribute to their canine friends in their artworks," says fair director Luci Noel.

Instagram sensation @ProfessorWrinkles is a favourite

Each portrait session with photographer Alma Haser is 20 minutes long, with prices starting at £200. The price might sound barking mad, but for that you get to take home a unique and personal fine art photographic print of your favourite hound.

Haser was shortlisted for the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize at the National Gallery in 2012 and went on to win the Magenta Foundation’s Bright Spark Award. Her work is exhibited worldwide.

She says: "I always treat my canine subjects as seriously as my human ones, I spend time getting to know them to make sure their unique character shines through.”

Affordable Art Fair Hampstead, May 11-14. Tickets from £10, on sale here. Book a dog photo booth session here.