The 'Dog photo booth' launches at Affordable Art Fair Hampstead: original paw-traits by award-winning fine art photographer for canine-obsessed Brits

One in 10 dogs now has its own Instagram account, so it's about time they have their own photo booths...

Top tips for taking the perfect dog photo

  • 1/7 How to take the perfect paw-trait

    Research shows that 44% of dog owners take more pictures of their dog than any other family member, with a third wanting professional portraits of their pups.

    Artist Alma Haser shares her top tips...

    Affordable Art Fair

  • 2/7 Let them have a sniff

    First and foremost, it’s important that your dog gets used to the camera, especially if it’s a professional one with click sounds and a flash. Do this by letting your dog take a good look (and sniff!) of the camera, and take a few snaps in and around your house to get them used to the process.

    Alma Haser/Affordable Art Fair

  • 3/7 Recruit a two-legged assistant

    A dog-loving friend on hand with a toy or treat always works well, especially if you’re trying to shoot very still, precise shots that require the dog to stay in one place for a long amount of time.

  • 4/7 Get prop happy

    Incorporating fun props, or some of you dogs favourite tennis balls or chew toys can be a great way to bring their personality to life and make your final picture look even more visual...

    Alma Haser/Affordable Art Fair

  • 5/7 Get prop happy

    ...Haser uses a lot of flowers in her work which look stunning against the natural colour of a dog’s fur.

    Alma Haser/Affordable Art Fair

  • 6/7 Choose your background carefully

    Dogs come in all shapes and colours, so picking the right backdrop is the key to getting a beautiful end result. Pale backgrounds will drown out light-coloured dogs, and vice versa for black dogs against dark backgrounds.

    Alma Haser/Affordable Art Fair

  • 7/7 Get up close and personal

    If you’re too far away from your dog when shooting, chances are they’ll get distracted by something that’s closer to them and run out of shot.

    Alma Haser/Affordable Art Fair

Photobooths complete with quirky props are a must-have for weddings and birthdays - and now dogs are invited to the party.

Dog-obsessed Brits photograph their canine pets more than any other family member - including their children - and one in 10 dogs now has its own Instagram account, according to research commissioned by the Affordable Art Fair.

It is launching the "Dog Photo Booth" at its Hampstead art fair, which focuses on emerging and established talent from galleries across the globe, selling art priced from £100 to £6,000.

“Dogs have long been a subject of art, depicting status, companionship and loyalty. Even the greats such as Picasso and Warhol haven’t been able to resist paying tribute to their canine friends in their artworks," says fair director Luci Noel.

aafprofessorwrinklecredalmahaser.jpg
Instagram sensation @ProfessorWrinkles is a favourite among #dogsofinstagram (Alma Haser/Affordable Art Fair)

Each portrait session with photographer Alma Haser is 20 minutes long, with prices starting at £200. The price might sound barking mad, but for that you get to take home a unique and personal fine art photographic print of your favourite hound.

Haser was shortlisted for the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize at the National Gallery in 2012 and went on to win the Magenta Foundation’s Bright Spark Award. Her work is exhibited worldwide.

She says: "I always treat my canine subjects as seriously as my human ones, I spend time getting to know them to make sure their unique character shines through.”

Affordable Art Fair Hampstead, May 11-14. Tickets from £10, on sale here. Book a dog photo booth session here.


