1 Little Greene

Check out the London Wallpapers IV collection from Little Greene, each named after a famous address in the capital.

This one is Palace Road, priced at £74 a roll.

2 Simon Horn Clearance

Simon Horn, 638-640 King’s Road, SW6

Splash out on the dream bed at Simon Horn’s up to 70 per cent off warehouse clearance sale, which includes discounts on mattresses, linens, duvets and throws between March 1 – 31 .

This Josephine bedframe is down from £4,910 to £1,470

3 Artists and Artisans

Next time you’re heading to Columbia Road market, drop in to Artisans and Adventurers, where you’ll find these hand woven Tanzanian cotton throws in various colours, £75, cashmere cushions made by Cushn, £68, batik salad servers, £15 and more.

4 Nook London

Lovers of modern industrial style will relish the clean lines of Nook London’s lighting collection. Customise your own design by choosing pendant shape/size, colour, fabric cable colour and the all-important LED filament bulb, or create a bespoke cluster. This copper and dusky matte white set costs £120.

5 Conran

Since 28 January, it is no longer legal to sell replica designer furniture, following amendments to the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988. The Conran shop is celebrating with its own 25 limited edition Eames lounge chair and ottoman set designed in collaboration with Vitra. Each comes with a Vitra/Conran Shop certificate of authenticity at £6,456. From 21 March in-store or pre-order now.

6. Liberty’s

The iconic store with its period grandeur, worth a visit for the architecture, has given its home department a makeover.

From 9 March new concession stores on the 4th floor include Soho House, Les Couilles du Chien, Ines Cole, Silken Favours, Luke Edward Cole, Hannah Bould, Bruce Lepere, Emma Lacey, Hay, Tom Dixon, Needle and thread and more.