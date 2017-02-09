Belgian hipsters are breathing new life into Bruges. A short hop away by Eurostar, you can pack a lot into 48 hours in the city.

Where to stay

Book into the luxurious Bonifacius guesthouse where Colin Farrell stayed while filming the darkly comic In Bruges. From £194 per night.

Interior spy

Lunch at Lb DbB is a must with its all-leather table tops and fabulous copper cutlery. Dine at retro-cosy Pro Deo.

What to do

Swing by Villa Maria for cool shopping and design ideas.

Steal the style

These playful Heart Teaspoons from Oliver Bonas are available in stores and online, priced £19 for a set of four. One pound from every sale is donated to The Eve Appeal, a UK charity with special focus on all five gynecological cancers.