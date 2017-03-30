  1. Home & garden
Custom Ford campervan:former fire-and-rescue van transformed into cosy home-away-from-home complete with wood burning stove, TV and oven

Rock-climber Thomas Hutchinson spent a year converting a Ford transit van into his dream campervan, but has reluctantly put it up for sale to fund his exciting new project...

See inside the red Ford transit van transformed into a campervan...

  • 1/10 Jolly campers

    Rock-climbing instructor Thomas Hutchinson spent a year converting this former fire-and-rescue van into his dream campervan...

  • 2/10 Team effort

    He has a passion for woodcraft and was helped by by best friend and brother-in-law Daniel Mastermind. The pair have built up their own business, ReelWood together.

  • 3/10 Creature comforts

    Every part of the conversion was carefully thought out to create the ideal home-away-from-home...

  • 4/10 Pallet wood

    The inside of the van was largely constructed from pallet wood, taken from 'everywhere and nowhere', to help create a cosy and homely feel....

  • 5/10 Home-cooked meals

    The kitchen work top is made from reclaimed oak, sourced from a London showroom. Occupants won't starve thanks to the twin-hob cooker, oven and copper sink...

  • 6/10 TV magic

    There's a HD-TV and Sony sound system...

  • 7/10 Hiding places

    The under bed storage provides plenty of room for belongings...

  • 8/10 Keeping warm

    Plus, the custom-built wood-burning stove helps to keep the chill away at night....

  • 9/10 Home away from home

    Unfortunately, the extendable roof mast had to be hacked off when Thomas got it wedged in a Tesco carpark, fusing the lights...

  • 10/10 Keeping it in the family

    The van is being sold to help fund a new project. Thomas has just moved down to Somerset with his family to buy a farm and start a social enterprise...

If you were to see this Ford transit van parked on the street, you wouldn't look twice. But what was once a former East Sussex fire and rescue vehicle has been completely transformed into a bespoke campervan full of creature comforts.

There's a convertible bed, HD-TV and Sony sound-system, plus interior roof lights.

Incredibly, the kitchen comes complete with a twin-hob cooker, oven and copper sink that's supplied with water by two tanks.

There's even a custom-built wood-burning stove.

he van originally came with an extendable roof mast but this caused the van to become completely wedged in a Tesco car park and owner Thomas Hutchinson, 30, had to cut it off with a hacksaw.

Thomas, a rock-climbing instructor from Harpenden in Hertfordshire, and best friend, brother-in-law, and business partner Daniel Masterman, 30, set up ReelWood three years ago. The pair have a passion for wood and build everything from furniture to tree houses and have also created 12 bespoke campervans – so far.

Although Daniel helped, this campervan was Thomas' personal project, and it took him a year to complete.

The inside is largely constructed from pallet wood, picked up from "everywhere and nowhere", chosen because "it looks cool, is free and the texture is awesome – it creates a really homely warm feeling."

The kitchen top is also made from reclaimed oak, sourced from a London show room.

"The only materials I had to buy were the kitchen units and the cladding and insulation I put on the walls and ceiling."

Thomas originally intended to keep it, but now needs to sell the van to fund an exciting new project. 

Almost the whole family moved to Somerset in January this year and are in the process of buying a farm where they intend to build three houses – one for Thomas and his girlfriend, another for Daniel and his wife (Thomas's sister), and one for Thomas’s parents.

campervan2.jpg
From left to right: Daniel, Claire, Leo, Thomas, Monty, Norman, Francoise, Trixie (all moving to Somerset). Andy, Abigail, Constannce, Josh, Emilie (Thomas's other sister) are moving to Norfolk.

They also are planning to build a large garage where people can work on their own projects with as much or as little help from Thomas and Daniel as they like, and start a social enterprise with woodland courses for the local community.

"A little bit of me has gone," he says. "But building it helped me to work through a lot of stuff I was going through – now it's helping me to start a new adventure."

Including buying the van, the whole project cost Thomas around £11,000, and he has had immediate interest since putting it up for sale on Gumtree for £12,500.

A sale has been agreed – subject to a systems check – with a man who rents out quirky campervans, so even if you've missed the boat to own it, you should have a chance to stay in it soon.


