If you were to see this Ford transit van parked on the street, you wouldn't look twice. But what was once a former East Sussex fire and rescue vehicle has been completely transformed into a bespoke campervan full of creature comforts.

There's a convertible bed, HD-TV and Sony sound-system, plus interior roof lights.

Incredibly, the kitchen comes complete with a twin-hob cooker, oven and copper sink that's supplied with water by two tanks.

There's even a custom-built wood-burning stove.

he van originally came with an extendable roof mast but this caused the van to become completely wedged in a Tesco car park and owner Thomas Hutchinson, 30, had to cut it off with a hacksaw.

Thomas, a rock-climbing instructor from Harpenden in Hertfordshire, and best friend, brother-in-law, and business partner Daniel Masterman, 30, set up ReelWood three years ago. The pair have a passion for wood and build everything from furniture to tree houses and have also created 12 bespoke campervans – so far.

Although Daniel helped, this campervan was Thomas' personal project, and it took him a year to complete.

The inside is largely constructed from pallet wood, picked up from "everywhere and nowhere", chosen because "it looks cool, is free and the texture is awesome – it creates a really homely warm feeling."

The kitchen top is also made from reclaimed oak, sourced from a London show room.

"The only materials I had to buy were the kitchen units and the cladding and insulation I put on the walls and ceiling."

Thomas originally intended to keep it, but now needs to sell the van to fund an exciting new project.

Almost the whole family moved to Somerset in January this year and are in the process of buying a farm where they intend to build three houses – one for Thomas and his girlfriend, another for Daniel and his wife (Thomas's sister), and one for Thomas’s parents.

From left to right: Daniel, Claire, Leo, Thomas, Monty, Norman, Francoise, Trixie (all moving to Somerset). Andy, Abigail, Constannce, Josh, Emilie (Thomas's other sister) are moving to Norfolk.

They also are planning to build a large garage where people can work on their own projects with as much or as little help from Thomas and Daniel as they like, and start a social enterprise with woodland courses for the local community.

"A little bit of me has gone," he says. "But building it helped me to work through a lot of stuff I was going through – now it's helping me to start a new adventure."

Including buying the van, the whole project cost Thomas around £11,000, and he has had immediate interest since putting it up for sale on Gumtree for £12,500.

A sale has been agreed – subject to a systems check – with a man who rents out quirky campervans, so even if you've missed the boat to own it, you should have a chance to stay in it soon.