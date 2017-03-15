  1. Home & garden
  2. Interiors
  3. Design news

Contemporary art for all:Ikea launches affordable and eclectic set of hand-drawn posters from up-and-coming global artists

Some of the 12 posters reflect cultural experiences and social issues while others simply hope to make you smile.

Click to follow
H&P

Discover IKEA's hand-drawn art collection - and the artists behind it

Discover IKEA's hand-drawn art collection - and the artists behind it

  • 1/13 Diverse and eclectic

    The 12 hand-drawn posters in IKEA's new collection are eclectic in style and designed by up-and-coming artists from around the world...

  • 2/13 Matsuri by Yasuto Sasada

    Japanese artist Yasuto Sasada takes ancient beliefs and myths, then visually retells their story in a contemporary way. Matsuri means festival or carnival but can also be interpreted as 'not as usual'. This poster and the skull represent the constant flow of ideas popping up in his head.

  • 3/13 Reflections On Deep Thoughts by Micha Payer and Martin Gabriel

    Micha and Martin work from their studio in Vienna, Austria, creating meticulous drawings with pencils and crayons to reflect an array of different worlds. This 'floating still life' was inspired by a scene from Andrej Tarkovsky's film Stalker, in which the camera glides over the water through what Micha describes as a 'liquid universe of things'.

  • 4/13 Around A Table by Joanna Concejo

    Joanna Concejo has made both Paris and the remote forests of northern Poland her home. She inspires art lovers with her charcoal illustrations, combining enigmatic creatures and characters. For this piece, she chose to reflect upon her love of meeting people around a table 'just to talk about the day or tell a story'.

  • 5/13 Shelfie by Jean Jullien

    French graphic artist Jean Jullien is based in LA. His style of illustration is observational, critical and playful - 'much like journalism', he says. Shelfie is a humourous take on a quote from Chuck Palahniuk's cult film Fight Club: 'The things that we possess end up possessing us'.

  • 6/13 Keep It Mello by Steven Harrington

    Steven Harrington's poster reflects the 'contemporary Californian psychedelic-pop aesthetic'. The LA-based artist wanted to explore his personal palm tree theme to spread 'mello' vibrations, California sunshine and good energy into homes around the globe. Peace out.

  • 7/13 We Are One by Hell'O

    Hell'O is actually two Belgium artists, Jerome Meynen and Antoine Detaille. Together they produce drawings featuring creatures that are graphically pleasing yet often deeply symbolic. The aim of this piece, influenced by a combination of African tribal, Memphis design and pop culture, was to mix humans and animals in a positive and amusing way.

  • 8/13 Nightwalk by Ragnar Persson

    Swedish artist Ragnar Persson has attracted critical acclaim for his detailed pencil drawings that often describe the imagery of his childhood. Nightwalk reflects the 'quietness and calmness' of taking a walk through the northern forests in the midnight sun. 'It's like nature has gone to sleep but with one eye open,' he says.

  • 9/13 Rainbows by Amandine Urruty

    French-born Amandine Urruty is known for her ability to create cheerful galleries of deviant beasts. Her dream-like style, combining the bizarre with the highly detailed, has gained global attention. She believes in ghosts and describes her work as 'a kind of ragout, mixing antique toys and medieval bestiaries...slimy monsters and lots of love.' Rainbows is a 'night journey' through dreams and nightmares.

  • 10/13 Big Audio Dyn-o-mite! by Kevin Lyons

    Brooklyn illustrator Kevin Lyons is renowned for his trademark artistic monsters which adorn everything from sneakers to skateboards. His drawing for IKEA represents the energy of his monsters, who are 'constantly moving and shaking, beatboxing and breaking'.

  • 11/13 Life Is Pay the Bill by Hahan

    Indonesian talent Hahan is heavily influenced by popular culture. The themes of rejection and success permeate his artworks, which draw inspiration from underground comics and street art as well as Javanese mythology. Imagination, freedom and hunger are the most important things to him. This poster reflects on how our existence is affected by the bills that follow us to the end of our lives.

  • 12/13 Assembling Reality by Amit Greenberg

    Israeli artist Amit seeks to channel 'the energy from nature around us' into his art using a variety of media. For the past few years he has been working without pre-sketching, giving his images the freedom to evolve and tell stories. 'It's a sort of surrealistic magic come to life,' he says. This artwork is an active exploration of spirituality, sexuality, mortality, fear and joy.

  • 13/13 Naive Suave - Imaginary Band 170 by Koen Taselaar

    Dutch artist Koen Taselaar is often described as a creative mastermind, with his complex work displaying a rigorous attention to detail. The idea behind this piece is a drawing of an imaginary band that only exists in the form of a poster. Taselaar harbours a long-time fascination with the almost mythical power of band names.

Its boho, Indonesian-inspired interiors collection sparked great excitement when it launched earlier this month and now, IKEA is gearing up for its 'art event' in April.

This year the Swedish furniture giant has turned its attention to contemporary drawing, curating a limited edition set of 12 hand-drawn posters designed by up-and-coming artists from around the world. 

The posters are eclectic in style, with the artists using everything from graphite, pen and ink, crayon, charcoal, watercolour, gouache and pastel to express themselves and communicate very personal stories. Some reflect cultural experiences and address social issues while others simply aim to bring some joy to a cold wall. 

There is something for every taste in the collection, from LA artist Steve Harrington's psychedelic palm trees and Swedish illustrator Ragnar Persson's detailed pencil forests to French drawing master Amandine Urruty's Pink Floyd-esque surrealism.

  • Read more

IKEA's new homeware range is bold, bright and bohemian

"Hand drawing is a fascinating art form, it reminds us of what it is to be human in a world driven by speedy technology and digital development," says Henrik Most, creative leader for the event.

"These drawings are full of sensuality and tactility, almost leaving the fingerprint of the artist right there on the surface of the paper."

This new collection reflects IKEA's commitment to making art and design affordable and accessible for everyone, rather than only being found in grand homes, museums and galleries. The posters measure 61cm by 91cm and are priced at just £10.

Flick through the gallery above to browse the new collection and learn more about the artists behind it.

Available to buy in-store only for six weeks or while stocks last. Check availability at your nearest IKEA here from April 1.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments