Its boho, Indonesian-inspired interiors collection sparked great excitement when it launched earlier this month and now, IKEA is gearing up for its 'art event' in April.

This year the Swedish furniture giant has turned its attention to contemporary drawing, curating a limited edition set of 12 hand-drawn posters designed by up-and-coming artists from around the world.

The posters are eclectic in style, with the artists using everything from graphite, pen and ink, crayon, charcoal, watercolour, gouache and pastel to express themselves and communicate very personal stories. Some reflect cultural experiences and address social issues while others simply aim to bring some joy to a cold wall.

There is something for every taste in the collection, from LA artist Steve Harrington's psychedelic palm trees and Swedish illustrator Ragnar Persson's detailed pencil forests to French drawing master Amandine Urruty's Pink Floyd-esque surrealism.

"Hand drawing is a fascinating art form, it reminds us of what it is to be human in a world driven by speedy technology and digital development," says Henrik Most, creative leader for the event.

"These drawings are full of sensuality and tactility, almost leaving the fingerprint of the artist right there on the surface of the paper."

This new collection reflects IKEA's commitment to making art and design affordable and accessible for everyone, rather than only being found in grand homes, museums and galleries. The posters measure 61cm by 91cm and are priced at just £10.

Available to buy in-store only for six weeks or while stocks last. Check availability at your nearest IKEA here from April 1.