Clerkenwell's pop-up 'green' house:Airbnb and Pantone create ‘Outside In’ house packed with vertical gardens and indoor woodlands

Colour experts Pantone have teamed up with Airbnb to create a quirky pop-up home inspired by the Pantone colour of the year - Greenery. 

Clerkenwell's ‘outside In’ house

Clerkenwell's ‘outside In’ house

    Airbnb and Pantone have teamed up to transform a home in Clerkenwell into an indoor-outdoor tropical forest of greenery.

    Members of the public can book overnight stays in the Outside In house, hosted by Pantone, as well as a number of sample Airbnb Experiences with expert hosts during the day on 27, 28 and 29 January.

    The house is described as a 'magical indoor wonderland' inspired by PANTONE Colour of the Year 2017, PANTONE 15-0343 Greenery.

    The garden bedroom has a mown lawn, topiaries and soporific plants.

    The house features a woodland reception. After the events, all materials will be recycled where possible and spare plants will be donated to community gardens.

    There is also a tented cubby-hole for children to sleep in and a herb garden kitchen.

    Guests can forage from its walls for vegetables and herbs, drink tea with leaves picked from a hydroponics installation, choose plants to make terrarium vases with and pick leaves to design prints with.

    The Outside In house, hosted by Pantone, is at 4 Dingley Place, Clerkenwell.

Airbnb and Pantone have teamed up to transform a house in trendy Clerkenwell into an indoor-outdoor tropical forest of greenery.

The 'outside in' house in the heart of the city is showcasing the Trips service offered by Airbnb and invites guests to sample the London experiences available on the company's app. 

For £200 a night, guests can book to stay from January 27-30, and are invited to explore the, woodland reception, tented children's nook, herb kitchen and the indoor greenhouse, which also doubles as a dining room.

There's even a quirky garden bedroom with a mown lawn, plus a tropical lagoon with a bath mat made of living moss.  

After check in, guests will be presented with a special green juice from the groundskeeper - matched exactly to PANTONE 15-0343 Greenery of course.

Guests can also forage for the leaves for their evening cuppa from vertical wall and herb gardens.

Experiences include a terrarium making class which uses plants from the house, a wallpaper painting masterclass or a Tai Chi class

Guests must be over the age of 18 to stay at the indoor oasis but families up to four are welcome. 

All proceeds from the overnight stay will be donated by Pantone to AIGA. After the events, all materials will be recycled where possible and spare plants will be donated to community gardens.


