Hundreds of cutting-edge design brands and talented makers - both new and household names - are set to descend on Clerkenwell this week for the annual design festival.

From 23-25 May, all two-and-a-half square miles of the famously-creative district will be packed with shows and installations in some of the capital's most interesting and historical buildings.

Now in its eighth-year, the three-day festival is made up of seven main exhibitions, each with a different theme, across seven main venues and 100 spaces in total.

With a designated north-south route through the district, taking visitors from Exmouth Market to Smithfield, it's easy to stroll from one free event to another - just follow the bright pink signs.

If you're looking for a quick design fix mid-lunch break or are a festival first-timer looking for the bare-bones lowdown - here are some of the must-see designers and spaces:

The Beacon

Get your bearings from The Beacon, a seven-and-a-half-metre tower, located at the entrance of Design Fields at the northern most end of the route. You can climb the internal staircase within the perspex tower to reach a viewing platform at the top, from which you'll have an altogether different view of EC1.

Platform, House of Detention

In the former vaults of a Victorian prison, Platform is the show you need to head for to discover new and exciting designers in the atmospheric House of Detention setting.

Hakwood's "Double Vision"

A leader in wood flooring and wall tiles, Hakwood have created a "Double Vision" installation in Clerkenwell Close. It's a bold, four-metre high structure for visitors to negotiate as they walk the design route: "The piece celebrates pattern and form and its powers to brighten and energize," says Hakwood.

The British Collection at St James's Church

A two-minute walk from Clerkenwell Close, some of the UK's most exciting furniture and lighting talents are taking over the crypt at St James’s Church which last year hosted Tom Dixon's spectacular chandeliers - some of the pieces are still in place today so head into the church to catch a glimpse if you missed them.

Icon House of Culture

Located in Fabric nightclub, once the meat store for Smithfield Market, Icon's House of Culture is the place to head for top lighting and design brands - with highlights from around the festival, exclusive food and drink offers, plus a Bang & Olufsen takeover of Dance Room 3 that's worth checking out.

The details: