Clerkenwell Design Week 2017:the must-see shows and installations to get your design fix during this year's festival

Clerkenwell Design Week is about to get underway, with hundreds of new and established makers heading to the district for three days of free events, shows and installations that are not to be missed...

H&P

  • 1/18 The Beacon

    Get your bearings from The Beacon, a seven-and-a-half-metre tower, located at the entrance of Design Fields at the northern most end of the route.

  • 2/18 Platform

    In the former vaults of a Victorian prison, Platform is the show you need to head for to discover new and exciting designers in the atmospheric House of Detention setting.

    Pictured: works by Urban Roof Gardens, who will be exhibiting at Platform

  • 3/18 Hakwood's "Double Vision"

    A bold, four-metre high structure in Clerkenwell Close for visitors to negotiate as they walk the design route.

  • 4/18 The British Collection at St James's Church

    Some of the UK's most exciting furniture and lighting talents are taking over the crypt at St James’s Church.

    Pictured: works by Sebastian Cox in collaboration with deVOL Kitchens, who will be exhibiting in the crypt

  • 5/18 Icon House of Culture

    Located in Fabric nightclub, Icon's House of Culture is the place to head for top lighting and design brands.

    Pictured: works by LightArt, find the brand at Icon House of Culture

    > Scroll right for top design brands and the designers to see at CDW 2017...

  • 6/18 John Lewis at Design Fields

    John Lewis for Business will be showcasing its exclusive Open Home furniture collection by Doshi Levien at Design Fields. The 13-piece collection is based around dynamic Scandi-inspired pieces and mid-century Italian design.

  • 7/18 BuzziJungle

    See the BuzziJungle by Belgian designer Jonas Van Put, an alternative space to meet, relax — or work.

  • 8/18 Laura Spring

    Glasgow’s Laura Spring spreads bold patterns over chubby bolsters can be found at St John’s Lane.

  • 9/18 Emma Shipley

    Head next to St John’s Lane, and through the arch to a compact pavilion called Additions. Here you'll find exquisite silk cushions by Emma Shipley.

  • 10/18 Helen Yardley

    Helen Yardley's rugs and runners will cost from about £1,000 and measure 90cm x 120cm.

  • 11/18 Animaro Design

    This crane lamp comes in walnut with a concrete base and brass fixings, £290 at Animaro Design

  • 12/18 Amalia Sanchez

    Artist Amalia Sanchez puts exquisite London drawings on to placemats, £10 a pop.

  • 13/18 James Burleigh

    The crypt at St James’s Church is filled with work from the likes of James Burleigh.

  • 14/18 Channels

    Seek out the sculptural wooden shelving by Samuel Chan for British design firm Channels

  • 15/18 Richard Lowry

    Look out for chunky brutalist wooden chairs and tables by Richard Lowry.

  • 16/18 Beatrice Larkin

    Beatrice Larkin brings low-key modernist cloths woven in Lancashire to Clerkenwell Design Week.

  • 17/18 Lozi Designs

    Lozi Designs are showing their new furniture collection, priced from £180 for storage systems.

  • 18/18 Twizy car

    Feeling tired? Commandeer a little Twizy electric courtesy car to whiz you round the route.

Hundreds of cutting-edge design brands and talented makers - both new and household names - are set to descend on Clerkenwell this week for the annual design festival. 

From 23-25 May, all two-and-a-half square miles of the famously-creative district will be packed with shows and installations in some of the capital's most interesting and historical buildings. 

Now in its eighth-year, the three-day festival is made up of seven main exhibitions, each with a different theme, across seven main venues and 100 spaces in total.

With a designated north-south route through the district, taking visitors from Exmouth Market to Smithfield, it's easy to stroll from one free event to another - just follow the bright pink signs. 

  • Read more

Everything you need to know about Clerkenwell Design Week 2017

If you're looking for a quick design fix mid-lunch break or are a festival first-timer looking for the bare-bones lowdown - here are some of the must-see designers and spaces:

The Beacon
Get your bearings from The Beacon, a seven-and-a-half-metre tower, located at the entrance of Design Fields at the northern most end of the route. You can climb the internal staircase within the perspex tower to reach a viewing platform at the top, from which you'll have an altogether different view of EC1.

Platform, House of Detention
In the former vaults of a Victorian prison, Platform is the show you need to head for to discover new and exciting designers in the atmospheric House of Detention setting. 

Hakwood's "Double Vision"
A leader in wood flooring and wall tiles, Hakwood have created a "Double Vision" installation in Clerkenwell Close. It's a bold, four-metre high structure for visitors to negotiate as they walk the design route: "The piece celebrates pattern and form and its powers to brighten and energize," says Hakwood.

The British Collection at St James's Church
A two-minute walk from Clerkenwell Close, some of the UK's most exciting furniture and lighting talents are taking over the crypt at St James’s Church which last year hosted Tom Dixon's spectacular chandeliers - some of the pieces are still in place today so head into the church to catch a glimpse if you missed them.

Icon House of Culture
Located in Fabric nightclub, once the meat store for Smithfield Market, Icon's House of Culture is the place to head for top lighting and design brands - with highlights from around the festival, exclusive food and drink offers, plus a Bang & Olufsen takeover of Dance Room 3 that's worth checking out.

The details:

  • Tuesday 23 May - Thursday 25 May, check individual venues for opening and closing times
  • Most of the shows are free, just register at clerkenwelldesignweek.com and print your badge.
  • Some talks are paid-for only - find out more and buy tickets here.

