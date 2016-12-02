  1. Home & garden
Christmas table settings:ten ways to decorate your festive table

Ten key looks for this year's Christmas table

  • 1/10 Trend: Ultimate glamour

    Biba Empire 24-piece cutlery set, £140 | Living by Christiane Lemieux Shibori napkins (set of 4) £16 | Pearl and crystal lit garland £40 | Peacock and glitter crackers (set of 6) £30


    "Go for glamour with a gorgeous table dressed in sparkling, metallic tones and textures. Patterned deco accents will give your setting a decadent look for a dramatic scheme with a sophisticated edge. For ultimate opulence gold dipped champagne saucers are an absolute must to finish off this look."
    Kate Thompson, Head of Home Buying, House of Fraser

    Available from House of Fraser

  • 2/10 Trend: Shimmering silver

    Faux Silk Embroidery Runner Silver, £12|Platnium Dinner Set, £30 |Platinum Fine Band Flute, £1.75|Silver Round Woven Placemat 2 PK, £4


    Taking inspiration from frozen landscapes, this collection will turn your table into a winter wonderland. Adorn your tree with glassy icicles and shimmering baubles to create the ultimate snow scene.

    Available from Tesco

  • 3/10 Trend: Glistening gold

    Gold wine glasses (set of 4), £24 | Set Of 6 Luxury Crackers, £12 | Luster Glass Candle Sticks, from £16 | Sequin Table Cloth from £25


    Gold is both timeless and opulent. Touches of gold, such as candle sticks and crackers, add an element of sparkle - but you can go all out with this decadent trend by incorporating gold cutlery and goblets.

    Available from Next

  • 4/10 Trend: Mixing Gold & Silver

    Elegant Glass Plate, £12.99 | Candles £1.99 | Gold Cutlery £17.99 | Blue & Silver napkin Ring £7.99


    "Go mismatched and heavy on the glitz, pairing mixed metallics with white for an easy to achieve, yet opulent tabletop."
    Jo Thornhill, Stylist, Homesense

    Available from HomeSense

  • 5/10 Trend: Winter magic

    Snowshill wreath plate £12 | Croft linen napkin loch blue 45x45 £5 | Croft collection Colonsay cutlery from £1.50 |


    “When setting the table for Christmas dinner, I recommend sticking to a maximum of three colours within the scheme. Use plain coloured napkins and runners as a base and layer the table with exciting cracker designs, beautiful ribbons and even tree decorations to add interest to each place setting.” Elaine Hooper, Table top Buyer, John Lewis

    Available from John Lewis

  • 6/10 Trend: Nordic Noel

    Carved wooden reindeer decoration, £10 | Gray & Willow glasswear (set of 4), £50 | Champagne sparkle napkins (set of 4), £35


    A Winter’s Tale takes inspiration from nature to create a magical look with simplistic rural touches for a cosy cabin feel. Mix natural snow-tipped white with warming neutrals and evergreen foliage for a serene Nordic-style scheme that’s perfect for modern country celebrations.

    Available from House of Fraser

  • 7/10 Trend: Traditional &theatrical

    Quail Polar Bear Vase £55 | Virginia Casa Garlic Cruet £29.95 | The Vintage List Champagne Glasses, Set of 6 £75.00 | Exclusive Emma Bridgewater Peacock Dinner Plate £29.95


    "The Christmas table should look like a celebration - include a nice mix of your favourite tableware and crockery along with textured and colourful elements in floral and animal form. Do away with regimental matching place settings to surprise and inspire your dinner guests."
    Liz Sylvester, Head of Identity, Liberty

    Available from Liberty

  • 8/10 Trend: Natural & Organic

    Blyton candle in Charcoal from £5 | Hoxton Champagne flutes £41 | Fenton tableware from £11


    “My biggest tip for decorating the table is to adorn the entire room with the same motifs. If I'm using leafy garlands and lots of candlelight as my centrepiece, I'll then repeat that on window ledges, across surrounding furniture, and even by placing candlesticks in a cluster in the occasional floor corner. It brings the whole room to life and makes the dining table look even more spectacular."
    Emma Sims-Hilditch, Creative Director, Neptune

    Available from Neptune

  • 9/10 Trend: Relaxed

    LSA Pearl wine glass set of 4, £45 | Marble cube tea light holder, £22 | Assorted baubles from £6 | Flute dinner plate, £11


    “People are looking for a relaxed and inviting style of dining this Christmas. Subtly fluted, pearlescent glassware creates light reflective forms which add a touch of elegance and lift the tabletop. I think the emphasis is on the handmade this year, making your table feel especially unique and personal.”
    Emily Rubner, Dining Buyer, Heals

    Available from Heals

  • 10/10 Trend: Bright & Playful

    Personalised Crackers Set Of Six, £23 | Pom Pom Christmas Tree, £50 | Chocolate Brussels Sprout Centrepiece, £48


    "This look is the perfect antithesis to the traditional red & green that’s often used for Christmas and features eye-catching, clashing pops of colour such as hot pink and turquoise. Include a hint of gold to add a touch of luxury to this playful look."
    Sally Bendelow, Creative Product Director, notonthehighstreet.com

    Available from notonthehighstreet.com

Dining tables are the setting for lazy brunches and long lunches, from Christmas to New Year. And while your perfectly-cooked feast is the real centrepiece, a beautifully dressed table can't fail to boost the festivities.

This year, there are plenty of key looks that have already been carefully curated by top interiors experts to give you inspiration. 

Glittering gold and silver is one of those timeless combinations that is back in a big way this year.

“Go for glamour with a gorgeous table dressed in sparkling, metallic tones and textures," recommends Kate Thompson, head of homebuying at House of Fraser.

You can also go bright and bold, mixing turquoise and fuscia crackers and napkins, for a playful and contemporary look. Adding elements of gold with cutlery or napkin rings will add a touch of festive sparkle.

Nordic Noel is another big theme - create a simple, rustic look with evergreen foliage on a bare table laid with mismatched crockery for a cosy cabin feel.

"Natural, organic and handcrafted forms add to a relaxed atmosphere to an otherwise formal dining room," says Emily Rubner, Heal's dining buyer. "I think the emphasis is on the handmade this year, making your table feel especially unique and personal.”

If time is on your hands, you can achieve these looks without huge outlay by collecting foliage and pine cones on a winter walks -perhaps spraying them with metallic sivers or golds - or writing on baubles for place names.


