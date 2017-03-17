TV architect George Clarke is showcasing his futuristic rotating home at this year's Ideal Home Show in a bid to prove to homeowners that revolutionary space-saving solutions are possible.

The small and minimalistic circular home, created in tandem with designer William Hardie and first revealed on Channel 4's Amazing Spaces, offers four rooms in one by literally turning habitable space on its head.

The 3.5 tonne, 4.3 metre-tall invention is clad in a riveted aluminium drum and revolves on its axis, depending on what room is required. Electric wheelchair motors allow it to rotate by 90 degrees in just 10 seconds, with the door staying put as it turns to give each room an entrance and an exit.

A small area that features the lift-style panel to choose which room you want to be in is the only fixed section of the home which encourages homeowners to think of space in terms of volume rather than square footage.

The clean white interior has curved detailing, LED lighting and light boxes. Room colours are changed by simply pressing another button, giving each its own unique atmosphere.

But what about the obvious problem of items falling all over the place as the rooms rotate? It has all been considered. Cutlery is magnetised to the wall in the kitchen, the wall mirror converts into a TV and a dining table and items stored in cupboards stay upright thanks to rotating gimbals.

The double bed drops down when the mirror is rotated to the ceiling, while vacuum-packed clothing eliminates the need for a wardrobe.

You've heard of taking a car for a spin. But what about a house? Only on #AmazingSpaces... pic.twitter.com/7m9xVPvdon — Channel 4 (@Channel4) November 10, 2016

"It may seem like a wacky idea to have a vertically rotating house, but the whole point of a prototype design is to challenge our preconceptions and strive for greater innovation," says Clarke.

"Our rotating house gives to a home that has a total floor area of nearly 40 square metres but only takes up a footprint that's 10 square metres. It is very affordable and space efficient, as well as being a futuristic, cool design."

Hardie describes the project as "an exercise in rethinking the way we live, our homes and our space" and admits he thought the ambitious idea was "daft" when Clarke first put it to him.

"By changing one simple principle, it meant we had to readdress every single item in the house and that came with many of its own challenges," he says.

"I thought it was a daft idea at first, but after building a tiny model I realised the immense space we really had to play with and the project became very logical. I hope it inspires other revolutionary ideas and gives an insight into the process of design and invention."

The Ideal Home Show runs from March 24 to April 9. Tickets start at £13 for adults and children under 15 go free.