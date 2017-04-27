Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has temporarily swapped her seat next to Simon Cowell to launch her debut Bundleberry homeware range with QVC.

Available online from today, and launching on the TV channel in June, the collection taps into trendy chevrons, vintage-inspired trends and classic stripes.

Starting from £14.50 for a set of two picture frames, each item has a gold ladybird hidden as a symbol of good luck.

1/10 Bundleberry for QVC Amanda Holden's debut interiors range, Bundleberry, launches in QVC on April 28.

2/10 Bistro table set £182.50 This baby blue bistro set is ideal for city balconies or small gardens.

3/10 Set of two storage trunks £88.50 Storage doesn't have to be boring thanks to these bright coral trunks.

4/10 Set of three faux succulets £14.50 This set of three faux succulents in monochrone stripped vases are perfect for those who want to introduce greenery into their home but lack the green fingers...

5/10 Chevron cushion £27.50 each Add a pop of colour to your living room with these bright chevron cushions - available in yellow, blue and red.

6/10 Yellow vase £15 Available in yellow, blue and grey, this ceramic vase features a trendy chevron print.

7/10 Suitcase side table £204.50 Tapping into the popular upcycling trend, this side table resembles a suitcase.

8/10 String chair £99 Taking inspiration from the 1960's, this retro chair works well both indoors and outdoors.

9/10 Set of two picture frames £18 These two chevron picture frames are great for a subtle nod of monochrome to your house.

10/10 Set of two mugs £14.50 Spruce up your daily cuppa with these stripy mugs with a gold handle.

The colourful chevron cushion in the range is great way to add a pop of colour to a bedroom or living room.

Alternatively, a set of three faux succulents are ideal for those who lack green fingers but still want to add some greenery to their home.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the range in full...