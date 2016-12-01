Christmas can be a hectic and busy affair, so we've rounded up the best gifts to show your appreciation to the host putting in all the hard work on the big day.

Miniature scented Jo Malone candles or a Farrow & Ball decorating book are great ideas for house-proud hosts.

Balans Soho Society crackers are a brilliant option for the whole dinner table to enjoy. The six crackers each contain a miniature bottle of a signature festive cocktail and free cocktail voucher for the restaurant.

The Market Porter artisan festive cheese collection is the gift that will keep on giving from Christmas to New Year, with delicious Highland Brie, Quickes extra mature cheddar, Sparkenhoe Red Leicester, Cropwell Bishop and Norfolk Mardler.

And a bottle of Laurent Perrier's classic champagne is always a great way to toast the festive season with family and friends. With the twin-bottle gift package, your appreciative host will get to save one for later - in theory.

And an indulgent Christmas pudding from prestigious hotel Claridges will make the perfect centrepiece after dinner and take all the work out of the last course for your host. Just be sure to check they aren't planning to serve a version using the secret family recipe handed down through the generations!

Take a look through the gallery above for more gift ideas...