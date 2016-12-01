  1. Home & garden
The best Christmas gifts for the host of your festive feast:from quirky crackers to posh puddings and luxury scented candles

Show your hosts your appreciation for their festive hard work with something from our special gift guide...

  • 1/18 Balans Christmas crackers

    £60

    Opt for something more unique than the standard flimsy toy and paper party hat crackers. Restaurant Balans Soho Society have put together six crackers containing a miniature bottle of a signature festive cocktail and free cocktail voucher. 10% of the purchase goes to The House of St. Barnabas in Soho charity.

    Buy them here

  • 2/18 Market Porter festive cheese hamper

    £29

    This artisan festive cheese collection is a dairy lover's dream. The box features Highland Brie, Quickes extra mature cheddar, Sparkenhoe Red Leicester, Cropwell Bishop and Norfolk Mardler - all from local suppliers.

    Buy it here

  • 3/18 Jo Malone: Christmas Miniature Candles

    £66

    Five miniature candles made up of Jo Malone's stunning signature fragrances - including Pomegranate Noir, Peony and Blush, Green Tomato Leaf, Sweet Almond and Macaroon, Frosted Cherry and Clove.

    Buy it here

  • 4/18 Chambord black raspberry liqueur

    £6.50

    This French black raspberry liqueur is a great present for a cocktail connoisseur. Simply add to champagne or prosecco to create a Chambord Royale.

    Buy it here

  • 5/18 Claridges Christmas pudding

    From £40

    Presented in a bone white china bowl wrapped in a muslin cloth, this Christmas pudding is made from a century old secret recipe.

    Buy it here

  • 6/18 Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne and Crate

    £86

    This champagne duo is guaranteed to get any party started as soon as the cork is popped. The handy crate can be used to stash future bottles.

    Buy it here

  • 7/18 Sweet Trees Christmas Truffle Tree

    From £38

    Even the 'trunk' of each of these hand made trees is fully edible - made from a crispy chocolate centre - that's topped with a mixture of Ferrero Rocher and Lindor chocolates.

    Buy it here

  • 8/18 Waitrose Classic Desserts Collection

    Champagne and Truffles hamper £14.99

    The perfect present for those with a sweet tooth, the gift box features tiramisu, sticky toffee pudding, jaffa cake, bakewell tart, sherry trifle and pineapple upside down cake truffles.

    Buy it here

  • 9/18 White Company: Winter

    £20

    The brilliance of this well-balanced spicy scent is in its delicacy. Fragrant notes of cinnamon and clove will instantly warm up any space, while the faintest dash of zesty orange adds clean freshness. A bestseller from The White Company, for good reason.

    Buy it here

  • 10/18 Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes D'or Brut Vintage Champagne

    £85

    Aged for at least six years, this champagne is a blend of ginger, red fruits and honey. The ornate bottle comes in a black star gift box.

    Buy it here

  • 11/18 Uig Lodge Christmas hamper

    £130

    Sourced from British suppliers, this hamper comes with an abundance of food for Christmas day. Uig Lodge smoked salmon, Botanist gin, Tain cheddar and cocoa black handmade chocolates are among the star attractions.

    Buy it here

  • 12/18 Champagne Virginie T

    £66

    Make the bottle extra special with a personalised message. The box converts into a useful ice bucket, with the V on the rear label changing colour once the ice is the ideal temperature.

    Buy it here

  • 13/18 Bill's Christmas hamper

    £55

    Bill's very own champagne, Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles and a Bill's church candle make up this festive hamper.

    Buy it here

  • 14/18 Pierre Marcolini chocolate gifts

    The Big Toy £125, The Snowman £75

    Chocolatier Pierre Marcolini has bought out a range of opulent Christmas chocolates. The collection consists of mini tree stocking fillers to more extravagant large table centrepieces.

    See the range here

  • 15/18 Ethical Market bottle bag

    £8

    This 100 per cent natural cotton, hand-pressed wine bottle bag comes with a fun silver glittery slogan.

    Buy it here

  • 16/18 Farrow & Ball - How to decorate

    £20.40

    Give your host interiors inspiration for the new year with tips from Farrow & Ball experts Joa Studholme and Charlotte Cosby.

    Buy it here

  • 17/18 Mini Christmas tree trio

    £27

    This trio of mini Christmas trees in a red zinc tins are great for decorating a windowsill or placed next to a fireplace.

    Buy it here

  • 18/18 Robert Welch candle holder

    £60 each

    Made from stainless steel, this large pillar, mirror finish candle holder is the ideal centre piece for the festive day.

    Buy it here

Christmas can be a hectic and busy affair, so we've rounded up the best gifts to show your appreciation to the host putting in all the hard work on the big day.

Miniature scented Jo Malone candles or a Farrow & Ball decorating book are great ideas for house-proud hosts. 

Balans Soho Society crackers are a brilliant option for the whole dinner table to enjoy. The six crackers each contain a miniature bottle of a signature festive cocktail and free cocktail voucher for the restaurant. 

The Market Porter artisan festive cheese collection is the gift that will keep on giving from Christmas to New Year, with delicious Highland Brie, Quickes extra mature cheddar, Sparkenhoe Red Leicester, Cropwell Bishop and Norfolk Mardler.

And a bottle of Laurent Perrier's classic champagne is always a great way to toast the festive season with family and friends. With the twin-bottle gift package, your appreciative host will get to save one for later - in theory.

And an indulgent Christmas pudding from prestigious hotel Claridges will make the perfect centrepiece after dinner and take all the work out of the last course for your host. Just be sure to check they aren't planning to serve a version using the secret family recipe handed down through the generations!

Take a look through the gallery above for more gift ideas...


