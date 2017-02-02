The razzmatazz troupers of the summer border, dahlias kick off in late June and pump out fizzing colour right through to the first frosts. It's hard to believe such beautiful blooms can grow from a bunch of unpromising roots that just need burying in compost next month to deliver the greatest summer performance of them all.

In fact the trickiest part about growing dahlias is choosing which ones you want, and the time to bag the best is right now, from the specialist nurseries. Later on, garden centres will carry a more limited range, ready potted for planting. Be warned, though: the catalogue choices are many, and most dahlias are irresistible.

You might be seduced by any part of the fabulous colour palette that includes dreamy sorbet shades — iced lemon, peach, palest rose — as well as sizzling oranges, fire engine red, hot pinks and the sultriest shades of magenta, purple and deepest claret.

Or you could get sidetracked by the fascinating shape and structure of each flower type, from the complex, petal-packed pompom heads that look like they've sprung from a Spirograph to the full, voluptuous blooms of the larger, looser waterlily varieties.

Power flower: happy in a container, Roxy will keep blooming for months (Jonathan Buckley/ Sarah Raven)

Button-centred, anemone-flowered dahlias offer a simple cottage garden charm, while spiky-headed cactus varieties are redolent of suburban gardens in the Sixties. These days, though, they are more likely to be mixed in with other late summer hotheads such as cannas and Mexican salvias, than to be displayed in serried rows.

Your choices should be influenced by the space you can provide. I love to grow dahlias in containers, where they can be enjoyed at close quarters, so my selection is mostly limited to the compact, shorter-stemmed varieties.

Of these, Fascination is my first and forever love, not just because of her profusion of flowers for months on end, but because of the luscious bronze leaves that complement the dark-centred, deepest rose-pink frilly flowers.

Even if I deadhead all of these, or cut them for indoors — and dahlias make the best cut flowers, either in the vase, or their heads floating on water, like waterlilies — the foliage is decorative enough to provide its own show. Roxy, with similarly handsome leaves and cheery, golden-centred magenta flowers, is another brilliant non-stop performer that has never failed me, nor has Jescot Julie, a simple-flowered dahlia with exquisite two-tone colouring of orange petals backed with plum.

To get your potted fix of a deep, velvety shade that dahlias do so well, try Karma Choc, a luscious beauty with deepest velvety claret flowers that are practically black at the centre. Any of the comparatively new Karma dahlia collection has been especially bred to produce long-lasting cut flowers. To grow dahlias in pots successfully, containers need to be roomy, at least 12 inches wide and as deep.

When the tubers have sprouted foliage after their frost-free sojourn in moist, multi-purpose compost, and all danger of frost has passed, plant each one into a container of good-quality multi-purpose compost to which you have added slow-release fertiliser. Give them a sunny spot, and don't let them dry out.

It's worth finding a sunny space in the border for taller varieties with 4ft-5ft stems which will need tying to stakes as they grow— these will soon be camouflaged with foliage. Before planting, dig in plenty of organic matter because dahlias do best in rich, fertile soil, and benefit from regular feeding once they get growing.

Grow just one dinner plate dahlia if you really want to create a sensation this summer. They really are that large, with each full, flamboyant flower up to 10 inches in diameter. Just three knockouts are rich purple Thomas Edison, deepest blackcrimson Rip City and the ultimate showgirl Cafe au Lait, which has massive flowers tinted peaches-and-cream touched with cappuccino that look like giant powder puffs. Not surprisingly, it's a favourite for wedding bouquets.

In sheltered London gardens, dahlia tubers can be left in the ground, given a thick layer of mulch as protection, but if ground frost is an issue, they will need digging up and protecting. One of the dahlia's many assets is that the tubers can be stored over winter, to be coaxed into sprouting next spring, so that, with care, they can last for years. Another is that, three cheers, the more you cut the flowers, the more you will get.