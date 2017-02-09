The largest bouquet of hothouse Valentine’s Day roses will never have the intoxicating perfume of a rose picked from an English garden, so invest in a few rose bushes right now, bare-rooted or ready potted, to add a fragrant frisson of romance this summer.

You can guarantee that any ancient French rose — Louise Odier, Madame Isaac Pereire, Souvenir de la Malmaison — will have the most heavenly scent. One of the best for the small town garden is compact Comte de Chambord, with full, flattish blooms of the richest lilac-pink that flower profusely through summer. The tough rugosa roses originally grew wild on Japanese seashores, lending a clue that they don’t need manure to thrive. They’ve a wonderfully strong perfume, great disease resistance and flower through summer.

Although it doesn’t have large red hips like most of the other rugosas, Roseraie de l’Hay, with lime green foliage and spectacular big, frilly flowers of bright magenta, is the real show-stopper.

Rose breeder David Austin will only introduce a new rose if it has a strong perfume, which might carry notes of Earl Grey tea, Sauternes, myrrh, musk, citrus or berries, although to my mind, Lady Emma Hamilton’s luscious golden-orange blooms are redolent of an entire fruit salad. Austin’s Princess Alexandra of Kent is perfect for pots and the profusion of cupped, deep pink blooms carry distinctly sharp notes of lemon and blackcurrant.

Perfect for pots: fragrant rose Princess Alexandra of Kent (Gap Photos: Howard Rice)

Layer the scents

Just like a Valentine’s gift of a scented candle that has layers of different fragrances, plants can provide layers of scent at different levels. You could, for example, disguise the bare base of a shrub rose with the tall stems of Lavandula intermedia Grosso — so aromatic that it is used in oil production — and in turn, surround the lavender with a circle of tangy lemon thyme at ground level that releases its fragrance when stroked or stepped on.

By a bench, a large terracotta pot filled with French lavender Lavandula stoechas, both foliage and flower heavily scented, will provide a sumptuous, tactile cushion to caress for an outdoor aromatherapy session.

Grow a shrub in a tub

Instead of box topiary either side of the front door, grow a shrub in a tub that will deliver a refreshing welcome note when visitors brush past. Miss Jessop’s Upright is the frost-hardy rosemary to choose for front of house, and, given a sunny spot, will produce a flurry of blue blossom from late winter onwards. Lemon balm, trailing rosemary and golden oregano are the foliage additions for fragrant window boxes.

Bury a few lily bulbs

Next month, bury a few lily bulbs in a large pot of compost for richly perfumed flowers come summer. Bypass the shorter patio varieties, which tend to have little or no scent, and choose a classic knockout such as the raspberry-rippled Stargazer, or the pink-streaked white trumpet lily, Lilium regale. For a rousing encore in August, include exotic, deep pink Lilium speciosum rubrum that has swept-back petals just like a tiger lily’s, and Muscadet, my favourite, with its fabulous outsize ruffled white flowers speckled rose pink.

Taste bud tingler : the flower sprays of climber Akebia quinata carry the scent of chocolate-covered raisins (Gap Photos: Dave Zubraski )

Philadelphus packs a perfumed punch

Philadelphus might not have the most elegant silhouette, and it loses its leaves in winter, but oh, the perfume! That orange blossom scent from the profusion of white flowers, carried on the early summer air, is simply sublime. You can’t hold a neroli-scented candle to just a few blossomed stems of Manteau d’Hermine or Belle Etoile in a vase. Sweet Clare, with prettily arching branches and crimson-throated four-petalled white flowers, is the mock orange for the small garden.

Line the garden with fragrant climbers

While you’re in the mood, you could go for “scentsurround” and line the garden or patio with sheets of fragrance. Clematis armandii Apple Blossom is one of the earliest climbers to flower and the abundant white blossom, springing from strappy, evergreen foliage, smells strongly of sweet almonds.

Trachelospermum jasminoides, with white flowers, sublime scent and dainty, evergreen leaves, is the A-list climber for a sunny, sheltered wall but new variety Star of Toscana, with a profusion of buttery-lemon flowers, is arguably even more beautiful, and carries that familiar heady jasmine perfume.

Late-flowering Lonicera Serotina, one of the finest honeysuckles, will scramble over a shady fence and twirl along trellis, producing gold and cerise flower clusters with the evocative summer-sunshine whiff of pineapple and coconut. If spiced chocolate is more your cup of cocoa, early flowering vine Akebia quinata has grass-green, lobed leaves and exotic-looking, deep claret flower sprays that carry the scent, I kid you not, of a chocolate bar studded with raisins.

Gardening problems? Email our RHS expert at expertgardeningadvice@gmail.com.