How to plant herbs: create a charming herb garden full of basil, rosemary and thyme on your kitchen windowsill using vintage pots

Plant basil, rosemary, thyme or any of your favourite herbs in vintage tins for a quirky kitchen display. 

H&P

  Step 1

    Take the herbs out of their plastic pots. If it is tough to get the plant out of the pot, tickle the bottom of the roots coming through the pot and the plant should come loose.

    Leonie Freeman

  Step 2

    Gently remove the majority of t he soil from around the plant’s roots with your fingers.

    Leonie Freeman

  Step 3

    Add enough multipurpose compost into the bottom of the tin for the top of the plant’s roots to sit about 2 cm (¾ in) below the top of the tin. Put the herb into the tin, then add some more compost around (if there is space) and on the top of the plant’s roots.

    Leonie Freeman

  Step 4

    Repeat steps 1–3 until you have planted up all your herbs.

    Leonie Freeman

  Step 5

    Arrange them on a windowsill ready to use in your cooking and add a gorgeous vintage touch to your kitchen.

    Leonie Freeman

  Piano magic

    You can display houseplants anywhere in your home.

    Leonie Freeman

  Vibrant juxtaposition

    Indoor greenery is set off brilliantly by a bright coloured wall or jazzy wallpaper.

    Leonie Freeman

  Get on the ladder

    Step ladders are an easy and stylish way to showcase your plant collection. Place larger, leafier plants at the top and small cacti and succulents at the bottom.

    Leonie Freeman

  Bookcase beauty

    To maximise your space, make a feature of your bookcase or bedpost by adding a few ferns or some striking air plants.

    Leonie Freeman

  Maximum impact

    Windowsills and table tops are great places to add different plants of all sizes. Choose a combination of textures and colours for maximum impact.

    Leonie Freeman

  • 11/11 Living with Plants: A Guide to Indoor Gardening

    Written by Sophie Lee, (Hardie Grant, £15). Photography by Leonie Freeman.

You can buy vintage-inspired tins easily online, but you can use tins with any designs you fancy. You need to use small plastic pots of herbs for this simple project so that they fit inside the tins.

Plant a selection of different herbs of your choice – my favourites are basil, rosemary and thyme – and remember that plants tend to look better grouped in odd numbers. I think five or seven look perfect for a kitchen windowsill.

To care for your herbs, make sure the topsoil is moist and if they become dry, mist them with water. Do not pour water into the tins as they do not have any drainage holes and too much water will make the herbs rot.

YOU WILL NEED

  • a variety of different herbs
  • vintage-inspired tins
  • multipurpose compost

HOW TO DO IT

1. Take the herbs out of their plastic pots. If you buy them from a supermarket they are often pot-bound – where the roots fill the pot and start to grow through the drainage holes – so be wary of this when pulling them out of their plastic pot.

If it is tough to get the plant out of the pot, tickle the bottom of the roots coming through the pot and the plant should come loose.

2. Gently remove the majority of t he soil from around the plant’s roots with your fingers. 

3. Add enough multipurpose compost into the bottom of the tin for the top of the plant’s roots to sit about 2 cm (¾ in) below the top of the tin. Put the herb into the tin, then add some more compost around (if there is space) and on the top of the plant’s roots. Press down to make sure it is secure in the tin, but do not press too hard as you do not want to compact the compost too much and squash the roots.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 until you have planted up all your herbs. Arrange them on a windowsill ready to use in your cooking and add a gorgeous vintage touch to your kitchen. 

Tag your finished #LivingWithPlantsTins #LivingWithPlantsHowTo @geo_fleur

Sophie Lee started geo-fleur, a studio in Stratford that specializes in geometric homewares including indoor terrariums, hanging planters and ceramic vases in 2014. Her book, Living with Plants: a guide to indoor gardening (£15) is published on May 3 by Hardie Grant.


