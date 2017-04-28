1. Do not drown them

Overwatering is the most common killer for indoor houseplants. If the soil feels damp when you stick your finger into it, the plant is unlikely to need watering.

2. Let them rest

People are usually surprised to learn that nearly all plants need a rest period, which is usually in winter. During this time, you need to water them and feed them less, and let them be a little cooler.

3. Give them extra humidity

When keeping indoor plants, your central heating and other heat sources can make the air very dry. It is important to increase air humidity by misting your plants.

4. Watch out for plant trouble

Whether you are an expert or a beginner, there will be times when your plants will experience some trouble. One or two small insects or pests can be removed easily, but if you get an infestation I’m afraid that it is game over. Overwatering isn’t fatal at first, but if you continue to do it, it will kill the plant. Watch out for the first signs your plant is in trouble and stop watering immediately.

5. Plants like to be together

You will have seen the trend of arranging all your plants together for a plant party. Nearly all plants grow better when they have their friends around them. #plantgang

6. Repotting is a skill you need to learn now

Some plants are slow-growing, whereas others you will have to run to catch up with their growth spurts. Learn to repot now, before your collection overgrows your home.

7. Choose your plants wisely

Sadly, it is impossible to keep a beautiful, rare plant that only survives at perfect jungle temperatures in a cold, small flat. Even if you are a total expert, you cannot make a shade-loving plant survive in a sunny window.

8. Invest in some tools

A plant mister is a must, as you can easily water your plants by misting them and at the same time increase the humidity and reduce dust. Drip trays are great for watering your plants from the bottom, and some good-quality fertiliser will keep your plants looking healthy.

Sophie Lee started geo-fleur, a studio in Stratford that specializes in geometric homewares including indoor terrariums, hanging planters and ceramic vases in 2014. Her book, Living with Plants: a guide to indoor gardening (£15) is published on May 3 by Hardie Grant.