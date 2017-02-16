Nine Elms and Covent Garden

The vast Nine Elms Flower Market can be overwhelming, so take an insiders' tour with the professionals and then retreat to the Covent Garden Academy of Flowers to create hand-tied, spiralled bouquets from the blooms you've bought. The one-day Covent Garden Experience course on March 3, 8.30am-4pm, costs £240 and includes flowers and materials. See www.academyofflowers.com for more





Chelsea Physic Garden

Plunder the celebrated herbal beds at London's favourite green sanctuary, the Chelsea Physic Garden, and learn how to convert the snippings into skin-soothing lotions, potions and aromatic oils. Medical herbalist Alex Laird leads the all-day workshop, Living Medicine: Skin on Sunday March 19, 10am-4.30pm. The £105 price includes a light lunch plus 10 per cent discount in the gift shop and Tangerine Dream Café. See www.chelseaphysicgarden.co.uk

Petersham Nurseries

Artisan florist Georgie Newbery of Common Farm Flowers in Somerset brings her expertise to Petersham Nurseries in Richmond for Grow Your Own Cut Flower Patch, helping you create a plan and a take-home posy. The course is on Tuesday March 21, from 11am to 4.30pm. A seasonal lunch is included in the £135 price. See www.petershamnurseries.com

Free blooms: plant a cut flower patch (Stephanie Wolff )

RHS Wisley

The prickly questions of what to prune, when to prune and how to prune are tackled by the ultimate authority, the Royal Horticultural Society, at its flagship garden at Wisley on Friday March 10. The two-hour Spring Pruning workshop, starting either at 10.30am or 2pm, £46, will give you the pruning principles for your garden shrubs to flourish. If your needs are more basic, sign up for a Starting from Scratch: How to Garden weekend workshop, £126, on Saturday March 11 or 18. Gardening gear is the dress code. See www.rhs.org.uk for more workshops at RHS Gardens Wisley and Hyde Hall

​Godinton House

If your clipping techniques result in a box blob rather than a ball, enrol at the Creating Topiary workshop at Godinton House, Ashford, Kent.

Head gardener Viv Hunt will advise on tools, plants and techniques, and provide a tour around the topiary in the grand gardens. You'll be able to put into practice what you have learned with a potted yew to shape up and take home. The £30 workshop is on Saturday April 22, 9.30-12pm. Book at www.godintonhouse.co.uk

Great Dixter Gardens

How do you keep the colour going, month after month? Learn from the master, Fergus Garrett, who, as head gardener at Great Dixter Gardens in Northiam, East Sussex, will use the Long Border, as well as pictures in the Great Hall, for an intensive workshop, Succession Planting in the Mixed Border. Monday March 6 or April 24, 10am-4.30pm, light lunch included, £110. See more workshops and courses at www.greatdixter.co.uk

Inspirational: Dixter’s Long Border (Carol Casselden )

​McQueens: Bethnal Green and Italy

Grab some glamour for your floral displays from McQueens, the top florists with a client list that includes the Connaught, Claridge's and the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party. The one-day Masterclass 2017 on Wednesday May 10 at its Bethnal Green HQ will provide demos of the company's signature designs, expert tips and the opportunity for you to create your own unique take-home masterpiece. Cost £225.

Alternatively, you could learn the McQueens craft in grand style, at a 400-year-old palazzo in Abruzzo, Italy, over four days from Wednesday May 3. Priced from £1,350. See www.mcqueens.co.uk for booking details

Sarah Raven at Perch Hill

Banish the bamboo canes and discover how to create twiggy plant supports, teepees, arches and climbing frames at Sarah Raven's Staking and Supports workshop, Thursday April 6, 10.30am-2.30pm, priced £135. Other courses at her inspirational Perch Hill gardens in East Sussex include a Year-Round Veg course, Friday April 7 and a creative containers day, Pots at Perch Hill, held on Wednesday March 22 and Thursday May 4. See www.sarahraven.com for details

Garden guru: Sarah Raven can help you set up a year-round veg plot and get creative with containers (Jonathan Buckley)

Garden like a royal at Highgrove

Discover the regal way to primp your pots on the Prince of Wales's own Gloucestershire turf, with Kate Durr and Caroline Tatham of the Cotswold Gardening School. Highgrove is the venue for the One-day Container Gardening Course in which you will learn to consider colour, shape and texture while sneaking a look at Highgrove's fabulous container displays down the years. February 24 or March 17, 10am-4pm, buffet lunch included, £95. See www.highgrovegardens.com