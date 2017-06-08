Question: I would love to grow some soft fruit but don’t have any space in the ground. I know blueberries will grow in a pot but I’m not interested in growing those.

What can you recommend that would grow well in a container? I want something that will produce more than a handful of berries!

Answer: You should do well growing fruit in containers - raspberries, redcurrants, strawberries, whitecurrants, blackcurrants and gooseberries would all be suitable.

Raspberries are a popular fruit, and now there is a dwarf cultivar for containers called Ruby Beauty which would be worth trying. Plant soft fruit in containers 45-50cm (18-20in) in diameter and at least 30cm (12in) deep, using a John Innes number 3 Compost.

Watering well is vital through the growing season and feeding with a liquid tomato fertiliser encourages fruit production.

Place your containers in a sunny position to help ripen all that luscious fruit!