Gardening event:RHS Wisley hosts Butterflies in the Glasshouse

Head to RHS Wisley's Glasshouse to see more than 6,000 exotic butterflies in the Tropical Zone. Entrance is free with normal garden entry, and the event runs until Sunday 5th March...

Up close: you'll see more than 50 species of free-flying exotic butterflies, with many of them settling on foliage, vibrant flowers and the occasional visitor RHS

Step out of winter and into a tropical paradise this winter.

RHS Wisley’s Glasshouse is the temporary home, until March 5th, for more than 6,000 free-flying exotic butterflies that are content to flit around the rainforest atmosphere of the Tropical Zone.

You will see more than 50 different butterfly species from the tropical world and be able to take photographs as many of them settle on the huge foliage and vibrant flowers as well as the occasional visitor.

In the interactive Education Zone you can learn about the fascinating lifecycle of a butterfly, get close to caterpillars and use microscopes to examine wings of the world’s most exquisite butterflies.

And naturally you enjoy butterfly-decorated cookies and cupcakes from the Taste of Wisley bakers at the Glasshouse Cafe. 

Butterflies in the Glasshouse is free with normal garden entry and admission is always available, but you can pre-book a time slot by visiting gardentickets.rhs.org.uk.


