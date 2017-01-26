Kickstart the gardening season in fine style on 14th and 15th February by visiting the London showcase of a fabulous array of early flowering plants bought in by many of the UK’s best nurserymen and growers.

Held at the two RHS Halls in Vincent Square SW1, within walking distance of Victoria station, there will be dazzling displays of narcissi, snowdrops, hellebores and irises as well as spring-flowering clematis, exotic plants, heucheras, succulents, nerines and camellias.

Plants, bulbs and garden sundries will be for sale and workshops including terrarium how-tos and bouquet making will run on both days. There is also the opportunity to check out this year’s Chelsea garden plans and participate in a Q & A session with the designers.

The ‘Late’ event on 13th February, 6pm-9pm, ticket price £5, will feature free workshops on floral cupcake decoration and Valentine’s flower crowns, plus a DJ in the Lindley Hall. Both days run 10am-5pm. Tickets cost £9; RHS members £5. See rhs.org.uk for details.