The two RHS horticultural halls in Victoria will be decked in spring floral finery on March 29 - 30, 10am - 5pm, presenting a great opportunity to shop for top-grade plants from the UK’s finest nurseries.

Visitors can also take home tips from a full programme of talks on spring flowers, given by the growers themselves.

The Lindley Hall will hold a spectacular array of exotic orchids with new species for sale, there will be floral art workshops and the three 2017 RHS Young Designers of the Year finalists will be creating a pocket park that will be a wildlife-friendly hub of greenery where visitors can relax while taking in the sights.

You can also sneak an early peek at the Late Event the evening before, on 28th March, from 6pm to 9pm, and enjoy cocktails, free workshops, food and live music.