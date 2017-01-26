Celebrate India’s colourful culture and plant life at Kew’s sumptuous Orchid Festival, held within the tropical atmosphere of Kew’s Princess of Wales Conservatory.

From 4th February to 5th March, a giant Indian flag created from 900 chrysanthemums will provide the backdrop to a feast of colour supplied by a life-size flowery elephant and peacock, decorative rickshaws and floral displays inspired by a typical Indian market, while an embellished Indian marriage swing sways amongst the vanda orchids.

The pond display will feature the intense hues of a larger-than-life floral arrangement of different orchids, there will be a pop-up shop with orchids for sale and onsite catering stops will be dishing up Indian delights including cardamom cake and spiced tea.

Entrance is free with a general ticket.

You can also enjoy exotic Indian cocktails, traditional violin playing, drop in on an Indian dress session, cookery workshop or Vinyasa yoga class at one of the after-hours ‘Lates’ evenings, 6pm - 9.30pm, for a ticket price of £15; for details, and more about courses and talks during the Festival, see kew.org