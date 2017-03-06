The second Gardens Illustrated Festival takes place in the heart of the Cotswolds on 25 and 26 March, held within the impressive grounds of Westonbirt School, near Tetbury.

The Festival will play host to some of the biggest names in the gardening world, including designers Tom Stuart-Smith, Julian and Isabel Bannerman, Alys Fowler, Jekka McVicar and Roy Lancaster.

Between taking in talks, you can browse the Shopping Marquee that brings together a wealth of plant nurseries, artists and garden merchandise.

There will also be a free plant and design clinic offering individual advice.