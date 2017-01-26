  1. Home & garden
Gardening event:Chelsea physic talk

Novelist and passionate gardener Charlotte Mandelson is hosting a talk on how she has managed to grow over 100 edibles in her garden.

In her small town plot just six metres square, which she calls “a laughably small excuse for a garden,” novelist and passionate gardener Charlotte Mendelson manages to grow over 100 kinds of edibles.

She reveals the secrets of her successful and bountiful “outdoor larder” in her book, Rhapsody In Green (Kyle Books, £16.99) and will give an entertaining talk on the subject, as welll as signing books, at the Chelsea Physic Garden, Swan Walk SW3 on 2nd February at 7pm.

Tickets, £17, include a glass of wine; see chelseaphysicgarden.co.uk. In addition, you can make a reservation for supper buffet, an additional £19, at the award-winning Tangerine Dream Cafe for before or after the talk, by calling the Cafe directly on 020 7349 6464.


