1/45 Silk Road Garden. Silk Road Garden. RHS Chelsea 2017. Clive Nichols

2/45 500 years of Covent Garden. 500 years of Covent Garden. RHS Chelsea 2017. Clive Nichols

3/45 Morgan Stanley Garden. Morgan Stanley Garden. RHS Chelsea 2017. Clive Nichols

4/45 Beneath a Mexican Sky Garden. Beneath a Mexican Sky Garden RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2017 Design: Manoj Malde Built by: Living Landscapes Sponsored by: Inland Homes PLC Jonathan Buckley

5/45 M & G Garden. M & G Garden. RHS Chelsea 2017 Clive Nichols

6/45 Greening Grey Britain Garden. RHS Greening Grey Britain Garden.

7/45 Behind the scenes tour The Silk Road Garden, is simply spectacular, made more extraordinary because the designers, Laurie Chetwood and Patrick Collins, only got the funding confirmed in February, when the Chinese government decided to back them. A wise move, because nothing could provide a finer showcase for Chinese plants - cue peonies, laburnums, viburnums, primulas - than this stunning pink and scarlet backdrop. Somehow the Himalayan blue poppy crept in too, but nobody’s complaining. Pattie Barron

8/45 One of the many details on the Silk Road Garden is a series of insect hotels, made by the kids at Brighton college, some of whom, says Laurie, took the brief a little too literally, and glued little beds into their hotels for the insects to sleep in. Bless. Pattie Barron

9/45 Wild creatures run wild over the terrain in front of the Grand Pavilion, but as they’re made of driftwood, are unlikely to do much damage. Creator James Dorian-Webb takes a break from putting the finishing touches to his spectacular exhibit and confides that his wife is seriously upset with him because he’s spent the best part of a year in his workshop.

10/45 Creator James Dorian-Webb lives in the Philippines, and every year comes to the UK for six weeks so he can exhibit at Chelsea. How does he make these amazing creatures? He bolts slabs of wood to stainless steel frames, so that even those locked antlers have a steel connection.

11/45 These lovable big bears are made from artificial grass, but that won’t prevent them from enjoying a case of Peroni lager. Pattie Barron

12/45 The Easigrass stand also boasts a veritable fake grass zoo, but you might prefer, if you have the space, a tufted green gazebo which will set you back about £16,000. However unlike real grass which is so unreliable, this surface is a keeper.

13/45 For the Morgan Stanley garden, Chelsea veteran Chris Beardshaw - he has won 11 RHS gold medals to date - chose to show the connections between music and nature. Thus the woodland area responds to the mood of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No 3, while the livelier planting on the sun terrace area is inspired by Mozart’s celebratory Adagio No 24. However if you’re not a classical music buff, you can just enjoy the lyrical planting, and marvel in the fact that Chris, a passionate plantsman, grew many of the 3,000 plants on show himself.

14/45 Garden building abound at Chelsea Flower Show, and this fairytale tree house from award-winning firm Blue Forest, complete with look-out post, is surely one of the most desirable. Designed by two brothers Andy and Simon Payne, and inspired by their Kenyan childhoods, Blue Forest’s luxury tree houses feature home cinemas, spas, kingsize beds and working kitchens, but maybe not all of those feature in just one building. For a bespoke tree house in your garden, see blueforest.com Pattie Barron

15/45 Consider the lily, especially if it is one from HW Hyde & Son, who have won Chelsea Gold every year since 2005. Place your orders now for autumn delivery and gobsmacking flowers and fragrance next summer.

16/45 Proving that only the creme de la creme of the plant world is granted a place in the Great Pavilion are these fabulous dinnerplate clematis from Thorncroft, nine times Chelsea Gold Medallists, and with 61 varieties of clematis given the coveted AGM by the RHS: Award of Garden Merit.

17/45 Giving the final flourishes to Marks & Spencer’s Spirit of Summer: A Mediterranean Journey

18/45 The M&S garden is an opulent display that includes a central fountain of flowers.

19/45 Chelsea is the place to source great garden sculptures, and few are as hypnotic as Simon Gudgeon’s fantasy pieces crafted from bronze... Pattie Barron

20/45 One of the UK’s leading contemporary sculptors, Dorset-based Simon aims, through all his pieces, to enhance the landscape and uplift the spirits, and I’d say he succeeds, in spades. Pattie Barron

21/45 David Harber’s striking sundials and sculptures - this is the fabulous Filium, a sphere of polished stainless steel - are highlighted on his stand by the delicate planting touch of We Love Plant’s Nic Howard. The very pretty white ragged robin in the foreground is a plant that also makes an appearance on several other show gardens at Chelsea this year, indicating the still prevalent trend for light, airy planting.

22/45 Doctor Catherine MacDonald holds test tubes of seedlings, just a tiny part of the exquisite details to be found on the Seedlip Garden, which she designed to show the inspirations behind Seedlip’s founder Ben Branson, who developed the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits. Copper pipework carry water through the garden, in tribute to their importance in the distillation process. The garden’s planting is influenced by Seedlip’s choice of botanicals, which range from pea and spearmint to rosemary and thyme.

23/45 The Barbados Horticultural Society dropped by with plenty of tropical flowers and foliage to impress, cleverly giving us several different locations on one stand, each with their own fabulously flamboyant plant group...

24/45 A pity that most of these exotic beauties can only be grown under glass in our cooler climate.

25/45 Garden designer Gavin McWilliam, together with Andrew Wilson, present the case for naturalistic planting in their Breaking Ground show garden, which highlights Wellington College’s ambition to break down barriers to education.

26/45 Italian Terrace are the Rolls-Royce of terracotta pots, luxurious, elegant, expensive and worthy every penny. They are just the right shade of faded Tuscan monastery walls, and in fact, says owner Louise Drayton (pictured), the secret is a blend of Tuscan and Roman clays that provide the pale colour as well as the strength. The powdery patina finish is due to the ash from an oak wood fire applied to the surface before the pots are fired.

27/45 You can buy these pots near Orvieto, Italy, at the pottery source, or more conveniently, but less romantically, at the Chelsea Gardener.

28/45 These are the barely-there glasshouses of the future, built with no visible frame. From Pure (puregreenhouse.co.uk), these toughened glass structures with stainless steel brackets are, say designers Joe Ellis and Matt Howis, easier to clean and, as there no frames, more light is available to the plants. Smart idea, and quite rightly, these new naked greenhouses are shortlisted for the RHS garden product of the year award.

29/45 One of the Main Avenue show gardens, 500 Years of Covent Garden is inspired by the area’s floral heritage, explains Lee Bestall, who copied the arches from the old market garden, bought wonderful old apple trees out of retirement and designed furniture derivative of old fruit crates. Spot the lupins at the front, this year’s number one Chelsea perennial.

30/45 In the Grand Pavilion, each flower exhibit vies for attention, in its own unique way. This black bucket shows just a few of the flowers that will go to make up the totally tropical Tobago stand. Please don’t ask me to name the flowers. I couldn’t possibly.

31/45 On another stand, abutilons cascade down a helter skelter. At Chelsea, it’s not just about the flowers, it’s about showmanship.

32/45 Some plants make you stop in your tracks, like this extraordinary, starry-flowered shrub in a gorgeous shade of azure blue showcased by Cooks Garden Centres. In fact, it’s a hydrangea, called Blue Fireworks, and there is a pure white version, too. I’ll take both.

33/45 Creating the ruins of an old abbey awash with cascading roses is all part of a day’s work - well, a week or two - for Peter Beales’ Roses. Can’t find the stand amongst the 138 exhibits within the Great Pavilion? Just follow your nose.

34/45 Ian Drummond of Indoor Garden Design takes a well-earned rest after dressing three room sets with houseplants to show us what greenery to put where, not just for aesthetics but also to help purify the air. All those IKEA planters hanging from the ceiling are a bit worrisome, but Ian assures that water won’t drip onto the bedlinen beneath, because the plants are grown hydroponically, without compost, and the pots don’t have drainage holes at the bottom. So that’s all right.

35/45 Manoj Malde, pictured here with his first garden at Chelsea, Beneath a Mexican Sky, has reason to look happy. His garden design, influenced by Mexican artist Luis Barragan, is bound to be a winner. Who couldn’t love the colour combinations of those roughly rendered walls, which he calls clementine and coral, but are actually Valspar’s finest from B&Q

36/45 Put two brilliant colourists together, and what do you get? A garden brimming with exciting colour combinations, just there for the taking. Not for the fainthearted, Sarah Raven and Tricia Guild’s exhibit, the Anneka Rice Colour Cutting Garden, part of BBC Radio 2’s five Feel Good Gardens, shows the zingy end of the plant spectrum.

37/45 Pink cosmos, gold and orange poppies and ruby-red lupins - here they are again - look positively harmonious under Sarah Raven’s expert eye, while lime green alchemilla offsets navy blue delphiniums. Luscious!

38/45 Design supremo Kate Gould could only manage a weak smile for the camera because she was so very tired, but Kate, it was all worth the 1200 hours of hard graft she and her ten-strong team had put in this last week.The City Living garden, a blueprint for an urban apartment garden on three floors, is a triumph of cutting-edge design and exciting contemporary materials, including concrete walls lit up with fibre optics.

39/45 And that giant Anglepoise lamp that you just have to have to light up your patio this summer? Yours for a cool £3,950.

40/45 Here stands ecology expert Professor Nigel Dunnett, co-designer of the Olympic Parks Meadows, designer of the Barbican Roof Garden and creator of the fabulous RHS Greening Grey Britain Garden, which offers inventive and workable solutions for the challenges of climate change, including Nigel’s acclaimed low-input, high-impact planting style. In the background is Chelsea’s first ever street art, designed by Sheffield urban artist Jo Peel. Pattie Barron

41/45 Every year at Chelsea, one or two plants seem to take centre stage. Everybody has them, from the small merchandise stands to the major show gardens. Here, Willie Wildlife Bronze Sculptures display the outright winner: the cottage-garden lupin. Plain or in two-tones, this is the flower that is all over Chelsea 2017. It’s surprising, really, given that for the last several years, planting was floaty and ethereal, with cow parsley the perennial of choice. Clearly, times have changed. Pattie Barron

42/45 This is the van that everybody wants alongside their show garden, because Landform are the company that put together the finest gardens at Chelsea. Their attention to detail is unparalleled. This year, the Landform team, led by veteran landscaper and designer par excellence Mark Gregory, have built four of the show gardens. Pattie Barron

43/45 Now this is what I call a bug hotel: mutli-tiered and creating for all manner of fly-by-nights, stop-at-homes and sleepovers, this imaginative wildlife tower, using flowerpots, log offcuts, twigs, small stones and lengths of bamboo, is something any handy horticulturalist could assemble. Pattie Barron

44/45 Also on the RHS Greening Grey Britain Garden, the green-roofed BinDock (frontyardcompany.co.uk) that includes a growing roof that can weigh 280kg when saturated after rainfall, so can support herbs, flowers and nectar-rich plants for pollenation, rather than the usual thin layer of sedums. Also from the Front Yard Company: the PlantLock, an immovable, solid planter that you can lock your bike to. Pattie Barron