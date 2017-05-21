The 48 hours before the world’s greatest annual flower show opens its gates to the celebrities and press and general public (from Tuesday to Sunday), the designers, landscapers and planting teams are putting the finishing touches to their creations that they have been planning for the best part of a year.

Intrepid horticultural whizz Pattie Barron donned the compulsory hi-vis jacket, passed on the optional metal-capped boots and ventured forth down the bark-chipped paths of the forthcoming RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2017, dodging the plant vans, pulleys and TV crews in order to see how the exhibits - and the exhibitors - were progressing.

THE SHOW GARDENS TO LOOK OUT FOR

Many of the show gardens draw ideas from around the globe. Designer Sarah Eberle channels the Spanish Catalan architect Gaudí in her Viking Cruise’s Garden of Inspiration, while Laurie Chetwood and Patrick Collins link East and West landscapes with a Silk Road Bridge of fabric banners and flowers.

Jack Dunckley’s Bermuda Triangle Garden will show tropical planting you might expect on an active volcano, depicting lava with laser-cut aluminium sheeting, and the Royal Bank of Canada Garden, designed and planted by an all-women team — a first for Chelsea — will give an impression of Canadian forests and freshwater lakes.

Beneath A Mexican Sky, designed by Manoj Malde, is inspired by the modernist architect Luis Barragán, and promises colour-washed walls of clementine, coral and cappuccino that offset agaves and Mediterranean drought plants.

Expect another triumph from landscape gardener Ishihara Kazuyuki, now in his 12th year at Chelsea, with Gosho No Niwa a depiction of the pond garden in Kyoto’s Imperial Palace, using pines, Japanese maples and moss.

PREDICTING PLANT TRENDS FROM THIS YEAR'S SHOW

Mark Straver, owner of Hortus Loci nursery, which is supplying plants to five show gardens, believes Verbascum Violetta will be a hot contender, as well as ethereal white flowers including the fragrant wild rose Rosa multiflora.

New plants launching in the Great Pavilion include a fruity-scented apricot rose with red-tipped buds from David Austin, named after Dame Judi Dench; Taiga, a multi-petalled violet and cream clematis from Thorncroft Clematis, and a copper and lilac iris named after gardener and TV presenter Rachel de Thame, from French house Cayeux.

BBC Radio 2 - FIVE FEEL GOOD GARDENS

​For its 50th anniversary, BBC Radio 2 has commissioned five Feel Good Gardens, each named after a DJ and each focusing on one of the five senses.

The Jo Whiley Scent Garden has been created with perfumer Jo Malone, Anneka Rice’s Colour Garden will be masterminded by Sarah Raven with input from Tricia Guild, while Chris Evans has keen gardener Mary Berry to help him create his garden based on taste.

Interesting to see how cake will come into play, but then at Chelsea, anything goes.