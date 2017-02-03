  1. Home & garden
Valentine's Day 2017:the best food and champagne pairings for a romantic night in

Avoid the restaurant crowds this Valentine's Day with a stress-free meal indoors - take a look at the best champagne and food pairings to enjoy in the comfort of your own home... 

The best champagne and food pairings

  • 1/14 Eggs Florentine

    £25.49

    Breakfast in bed will help start Valentine's Day with a bang. Eggs Florentine is a great partner for the crisp, elegant notes of Canard Duchene Authentic Reserve Brut

    Waitrose.com

  • 2/14 Tiger prawn cocktail corstini

    £29.99

    Seafood is a great accompaniment to champagne so impress your date with this Tiger prawn cocktail corstini. Boasting flavours of peaches, exotic fruits, honey and citrus fruits, Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut is a great choice to drink alongside this starter.

    Waitrose.com

  • 3/14 Crab and Watercress Tartlets with a Hint of Chilli

    £30.99

    Alternatively, opt for crab and watercress tartlets with a glass of Champagne Fleury Blanc de Noirs Brut

    Waitrose.com

  • 4/14 Pommery Brut Rose

    £47.99

    Thanks to subtle fruity notes, Pommery Brut Rose can be paired with a smoked salmon starter or a selection of cured meats.

  • 5/14 Grilled lobster tails

    £32.99

    Smothered in a rich cheese and mustard sauce, these grilled lobster tails offer a less formal spin on the shellfish dish. Thanks to a burst of citrus, Nyetimber Classic Cuvée is the ideal partner to lobster.

    Waitrose.com

  • 6/14 Beetroot risotto

    £25

    Try your hand at something a little different with this main course of beetroot risotto. Try a salmon-tinted Lanson Rosé Brut alongside the dish.

    Waitrose.com

  • 7/14 Taittinger Brut Prestige Rosé

    £47.99

    Is there a better pairing than strawberries and champagne? Offering fruity tasting notes, Taittinger Brut Prestige Rosé is a great partner to strawberries, raspberry mousse and red fruit sorbets .

  • 8/14 Blackberry soufflé

    £34.99

    For dessert, a fruity blackberry soufflé compliments the white fruits in Lanson White Label champagne.

    Waitrose.com

  • 9/14 Heidsieck & Co Monopole Rose Top NV

    £27.99

    Serve award-winning Heidsieck & Co Monopole Rose Top NV with an indulgent rich cream and chocolate dessert.

  • 10/14 Hot chocolate and salted caramel pots

    £38.99

    Valentine's Day is the best excuse to enjoy a sweet treat so pair these hot chocolate and salted caramel pots with a glass of Laurent-Perrier Demi-Sec champagne.

    Waitrose.com

  • 11/14 Clementine brûlée

    £38.99

    The citrus flavours of a clementine brûlée pair perfectly with the hint of almonds, honeyed fruit and toasted hazelnuts in a glass of Laurent-Perrier Demi-Sec.

    Waitrose.com

  • 12/14 Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Rosé

    £30

    Go French this Valentine's Day by testing your cooking skills with a strawberry soup. The unusual French strawberry purée dessert is a great accompaniment to a glass of Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Rosé champagne.

  • 13/14 Baked camembert

    £16.49

    The ripe fruit flavours from Waitrose Blanc de Noirs Brut compliment a gooey, rich baked camembert. Add some sprigs of rosemary for extra flavour.

    Waitrose.com

  • 14/14 Prestat fine chocolate assortment

    £38.99

    A box of indulgent Prestat chocolate truffles and bottle of Laurent-Perrier Demi-Sec champagne will make a great present.

    Waitrose.com

With romance on the menu on February 14, toast the day of love with a glass - or two - of fizz paired with the perfect food dishes.

From fresh seafood to indulgent chocolates, there's something to tickle every tastebud.

It can be hard to choose the best pairings, but Waitrose Cellar has offered its top tips for the best food and champagne partners to enjoy on the most romantic day of the year.

nyetimer.jpg
Nyetimber Classic Cuvee can be a delight paired with grilled lobster tails Waitrose.com

To start
Opt for seafood dishes to kick off a three-course meal. This tiger prawn cocktail corstini is a great partner for champagne - the flavours are kept simple to avoid overpowering the drink. With exotic fruits and honey on the palette, the decadent Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut NV cuts through the spicy Worcestershire sauce in the dish. 

For the main
Choose seafood again, or go for something a little different like this beetroot risotto. The addition of goat's cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano are a great partner to the raspberry notes in Lanson's rose brut

For dessert
For those with a sweet tooth, a bottle of fresh Laurent-Perrier Demi-Sec NV is a great partner for rich chocolate truffles or hot chocolate and salted caramel pots

Scroll through the gallery above for more champagne and food pairings inspiration...  


