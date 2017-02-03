With romance on the menu on February 14, toast the day of love with a glass - or two - of fizz paired with the perfect food dishes.

From fresh seafood to indulgent chocolates, there's something to tickle every tastebud.

It can be hard to choose the best pairings, but Waitrose Cellar has offered its top tips for the best food and champagne partners to enjoy on the most romantic day of the year.

Nyetimber Classic Cuvee can be a delight paired with grilled lobster tails Waitrose.com

To start

Opt for seafood dishes to kick off a three-course meal. This tiger prawn cocktail corstini is a great partner for champagne - the flavours are kept simple to avoid overpowering the drink. With exotic fruits and honey on the palette, the decadent Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut NV cuts through the spicy Worcestershire sauce in the dish.

For the main

Choose seafood again, or go for something a little different like this beetroot risotto. The addition of goat's cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano are a great partner to the raspberry notes in Lanson's rose brut.

For dessert

For those with a sweet tooth, a bottle of fresh Laurent-Perrier Demi-Sec NV is a great partner for rich chocolate truffles or hot chocolate and salted caramel pots.

Scroll through the gallery above for more champagne and food pairings inspiration...