As the weather starts to warm up and the nights grow longer, rosé once again becomes the tipple of choice as we bask in the sunshine.

Supermarket Sainsbury's sells over 15 million bottles of pink wine every year and predicts 2017 to be a expected record year for rosé.

Elizabeth Newman, head of Beers, Wines & Spirits at Sainsbury’s, has found paler styles from the French regions of Provence and Bordeaux are proving to be the most popular.

"After the Frosé (frozen rosé) Frenzy last year, we expect rosé to be the drink of summer 2017. It's clear that customer tastes are changing as paler French styles grew by nearly a quarter last year. We've increased our rosé offering by adding eight new wines, including our first ever magnum - perfect for entertaining and pairs really well with chicken or seafood barbeque dishes.”