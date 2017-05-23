  1. Home & garden
Think pink:2017 is tipped to be a record year for summer rosé

As sun begins to shine, rosé takes centre stage as we take to the outdoors...

The best rosé wines to drink during the summer

  • 1/11 Nicholas Feuillatte

    £32

    This new champagne rose has been specifically designed to be served very cold, over ice, making it perfect for a summer drink. Try it served with mango and orange slices in the glass.

    Buy it here

  • 2/11 Jean-Luc Colombo

    £10

    Hailing from just outside Maseille. France, this refreshing, dry rose has notes of fresh red fruits. Enjoy it as an aperitif with your favourite hard cheese.

    Buy it here

  • 3/11 Caliterra

    £9.45

    Produced in Chile, this fruity rosé wine is made with shiraz grapes and infused with zesty citrus notes.

    Buy it here

  • 4/11 Sancerre

    £10.97

    Offering an aroma of fresh summer fruits, this delicate and crisp wine is best enjoyed paired with a dinner of salmon or a chicken dish.

    Buy it here

  • 5/11 Monopole

    £29.85

    This salmon pink Rosado offers soft floral, apricot and peach aromas. Easy to drink, it's ideal for a warm summer's day.

    Buy it here

  • 6/11 Chapel Down

    £8.24

    Taken from the vineyards of Kent, this crisp, summer fruits wine has a stand-out notes of fresh strawberries.

    Buy it here

  • 7/11 Rose D'Anjou

    £36 for case of six

    Made in France's Loire Valley, this rosé is best served chilled with a selection of light canapes, soft cheeses and fresh fruits.

    Buy it here

  • 8/11 Mirabeau

    £9.99

    This versatile pale pink rosé has flavorsome strawberry and raspberry notes taking centre stage.

    Buy it here

  • 9/11 Angelito Rosado

    £48 for case of six

    This rosé is great for those who prefer a dry wine with juicy strawberries and raspberries as the star feature.

    Buy it here

  • 10/11 Whispering Angel

    £16.99

    Hailing from Provence, this zesty wine has delicious notes of grapefruit and citrus. Pair it with seafood for an al-fresco dinner.

    Buy it here

  • 11/11 Bodegas Faustino V Rosado

    £72.09

    Made 100% from Tempranillo grapes, the wine offers fresh berry notes with a long and fruity finish.

    Buy it here

As the weather starts to warm up and the nights grow longer, rosé once again becomes the tipple of choice as we bask in the sunshine.

Supermarket Sainsbury's sells over 15 million bottles of pink wine every year and predicts 2017 to be a expected record year for rosé. 

Elizabeth Newman, head of Beers, Wines & Spirits at Sainsbury’s, has found paler styles from the French regions of Provence and Bordeaux are proving to be the most popular. 

"After the Frosé (frozen rosé) Frenzy last year, we expect rosé to be the drink of summer 2017. It's clear that customer tastes are changing as paler French styles grew by nearly a quarter last year. We've increased our rosé offering by adding eight new wines, including our first ever magnum - perfect for entertaining and pairs really well with chicken or seafood barbeque dishes.”


