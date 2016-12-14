The hottest drinks trend of the year shows no sign of slowing down with a gin-themed hotel opening in west London.

The new venture by the team at Portobello Road Gin overlooks the famous Portobello Road market in Notting Hill. It will be home to a distillery, two bars, a musuem, shop and three guest rooms.

Head to the ground floor for a specialist cocktail bar offering international gins and a selection of British dishes to eat.

Each of the three guestrooms boasts a minibar filled with spirits made on-site

The gin is served from hand-built barrels suspended above the bar, offering a different tasting cocktail each time.

A Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen GinTonica takes over the first floor, with Pintura Kitchen & Bar executive head chef Greg Lewis putting together the tapas food menu.

The top floor is home to The Boardroom, a private dining room with its own bar. Here there are three guestrooms, each individually designed by Portobello Road Gin’s founding directors.

Each room boasts a minibar filled with spirits made on-site and a handmade record player with a vinyl playlist from record company Rough Trade. Prices for bed and breakfast start from £150 per night.

Inspired by the Gin Palaces of the 19th Century, The Distillery's History Room is part of the fabled Ginstitute sessions that sees guests learn all about the (often dark) history of gin before heading into the working distillery to make their own gin

The Ginstitute offers wannabe distillers the chance to find out about the gin-making process and make their own unique blend of gin. Tickets for the sessions are priced at £110 per person.

Alternatively, a museum in the building offers visitors the chance to swot up on their gin knowledge with the first-ever English cocktail book. Visit the on-site, off-licenced shop filled with gin-related memorabilia and bottles to buy.

For more information, prices and latest news visit the website.