The hottest drinks trend of the year shows no sign of slowing down with a gin-themed hotel opening in west London.
The new venture by the team at Portobello Road Gin overlooks the famous Portobello Road market in Notting Hill. It will be home to a distillery, two bars, a musuem, shop and three guest rooms.
Head to the ground floor for a specialist cocktail bar offering international gins and a selection of British dishes to eat.
The gin is served from hand-built barrels suspended above the bar, offering a different tasting cocktail each time.
A Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen GinTonica takes over the first floor, with Pintura Kitchen & Bar executive head chef Greg Lewis putting together the tapas food menu.
The top floor is home to The Boardroom, a private dining room with its own bar. Here there are three guestrooms, each individually designed by Portobello Road Gin’s founding directors.
Each room boasts a minibar filled with spirits made on-site and a handmade record player with a vinyl playlist from record company Rough Trade. Prices for bed and breakfast start from £150 per night.
The Ginstitute offers wannabe distillers the chance to find out about the gin-making process and make their own unique blend of gin. Tickets for the sessions are priced at £110 per person.
Alternatively, a museum in the building offers visitors the chance to swot up on their gin knowledge with the first-ever English cocktail book. Visit the on-site, off-licenced shop filled with gin-related memorabilia and bottles to buy.
