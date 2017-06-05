  1. Home & garden
The best new gins in the UK:the latest unusual and small-batch releases you need to know about

Thanks to its ever-increasing popularity, new artisan gins pop up every month. We've found the best new and unusual gins you need to try for World Gin Day.

The best new and unusual gins

  • 1/10 The Lakes

    £39.95

    Made in Cumbria, The Lakes Distillery Explorer Edition has been re-released to become a permanent member of the family. Keep an eye out for bursts of citrus orange, spicy cracked berries and herbal earl gray tea.

  • 2/10 The King of Soho

    £29.99

    Distilled in the heart of London, this London Dry Gin was created in tribute to Soho's own tycoon Paul Raymond. A hint of tangy grapefruit, soft juniper and sweet coriander make up the 12 botanicals.

  • 3/10 Lone Wolf

    £32

    Craft beer giants Brewdrog have turned their hand to gin. Lavender, Scots pine needles, lemongrass and pink peppercorns help make this a gin to remember.

  • 4/10 The Distillery

    £28

    'The Distillery Old Tom’ is the first 21st century gin to be produced in keeping with the distillation processes used between the 1750s – 1850s.

  • 5/10 Warner Edwards

    £40

    Botanical Gardens Honeybee Gin is a brand new gin thought up by Warner Edwards for the online gin discovery club Craft Gin Club. Freshly picked botanicals are paired with honey from founder Tom Warner's farm.

  • 6/10 Greenall's

    £14.50

    Made by infusing raspberries and blackberries into a Greenall's Gin, it's a great fruity option to enjoy in a Bramble cocktail.

  • 7/10 Dingle

    £30.50

    This gin is in small batches of just 500 in Country Kerry, Ireland. Dingle uses locally found botanicals such as fuchsia, bog myrtle, hawthorn and heather.

  • 8/10 Bullards

    £43.30

    Said to be the gin answer to the popular classic of Pimms, this new innovation is best served with fruit and mint before being finished off with tonic or lemonade.

  • 9/10 Cotswolds

    £34.95

    Distilled in the first craft distillery in the Cotswolds, the gin takes inspiration from the surrounding area for its botanicals. The clean and balanced finish is enhanced with flavours of bay leaf and cardamom.

  • 10/10 Rock Rose

    £37.50

    This new spring edition from the Scottish distillers offers a fresh coconut-like aroma with earthy liquorice flavours from dandelion. Garnish with some fresh coriander and gorse flowers.

Returning for its ninth year, World Gin Day 2017 is the perfect opportunity to try some of the new emerging gins — and some old favourites.

From fruity summer berries to British craft tipples, there's a bottle for every gin connoisseur to try. 

The Lakes Distillery have re-released an old favourite, The Lakes Gin Explorer Edition, as a permanent addition to the family. Made from an eclectic mix of 15 botanicals, it has a herbal flavour with notes of juniper, spice and coriander.

For those who would like to take a step back in time, The Distillery has launched an Old Tom Gin. It is said to be closest recipe ever to the original version from the turn of the 19th-century gin craze.

Craft beer specialists Brewdog have ventured into the distillery business with their first gin. A zesty start gives way to spicy coriander, pink peppercorns and mace notes — pair it with garnish of a slice of grapefruit peel. 

Portobello Road Gin opens UK's first gin hotel in West London

Finally, Dingle gin was launched just after St Patrick's Day in March. Distilled in County Kerry, Ireland, Dingle was the first purpose-built artisanal distillery to open on the Emerald Isle for more than 150 years. 

Follow the #WorldGinDay hashtag across social media to keep up-to-date with the events. 


