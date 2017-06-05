Returning for its ninth year, World Gin Day 2017 is the perfect opportunity to try some of the new emerging gins — and some old favourites.

From fruity summer berries to British craft tipples, there's a bottle for every gin connoisseur to try.

The Lakes Distillery have re-released an old favourite, The Lakes Gin Explorer Edition, as a permanent addition to the family. Made from an eclectic mix of 15 botanicals, it has a herbal flavour with notes of juniper, spice and coriander.

For those who would like to take a step back in time, The Distillery has launched an Old Tom Gin. It is said to be closest recipe ever to the original version from the turn of the 19th-century gin craze.

Craft beer specialists Brewdog have ventured into the distillery business with their first gin. A zesty start gives way to spicy coriander, pink peppercorns and mace notes — pair it with garnish of a slice of grapefruit peel.

Finally, Dingle gin was launched just after St Patrick's Day in March. Distilled in County Kerry, Ireland, Dingle was the first purpose-built artisanal distillery to open on the Emerald Isle for more than 150 years.

Follow the #WorldGinDay hashtag across social media to keep up-to-date with the events.