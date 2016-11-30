  1. Home & garden
The best Christmas gift ideas for foodies:top ideas for chocoholics, cocktail lovers and budding star bakers

Food obsessives can showcase their artisan cheese collection on a swish marble cheeseboard or mix up a festive Christmas cocktail in a trendy cocktail shaker with our foodie gift guide...

The best Christmas gifts for foodies

  • 1/17 Ready, steady, cook

    Meat chopping board £59, tapas dish £10 each, red casserole dish £95, Leon cookbook £15.90

    Designed exclusively for John Lewis, this range of cookware from healthy fast food specialist Leon is perfect for those who love rustling something up in the kitchen.

    Buy it now: meat chopping board
    Buy it now: Tapas dish
    Buy it now: red casserole dish
    Buy it now: Leon cookbook

  • 2/17 Marble chic

    Marble cheese board £65, Marble condiment trio set £65

    Marble is set to be a big trend for 2017 so be one step ahead with these luxe marble and wood entertaining sets from Oliver Bonas. The cheese board and condiment trio set are the perfect gift for those who enjoy entertaining at home.

    Buy it now: marble cheese board
    Buy it now: marble condiment trio set

  • 3/17 Sweet tooth

    Showstopper hamper £160

    Show you care at Christmas with this ultimate foodie hamper from Cutter & Squidge, boasting a bottle of champagne, hot chocolate, marshmallows, brownies, salted honeycomb, cookie jars and handmade jams and caramel.

    Buy it here

  • 4/17 One slice or two?

    Gin & Tonic board £45

    This chunky solid oak board is hand engraved by the Oak & Rope Company in Kent, making it the ideal gift for gin connoisseurs.

    Buy it here

  • 5/17 Fizz and chocolate

    Champagne and Truffles hamper £55

    Bill's very own champagne, Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles and a Bill's church candle make up this festive hamper.

    Buy it here

  • 6/17 Mojito magic

    Grow your own mojito set £45

    Cocktail fans can grow their own mojito at home. This kit from notonthehighstreet.com includes a mint plant, three limes and a wooden personalised cocktail muddler.

    Buy it here

  • 7/17 Pleased as punch

    Cocktail gift set £30

    This fun cocktail bowl set from Next comes with a gold polka dot glass bowl, ladle, four slogan tumblers, 12 foil straws, 12 tinsel stirrers and 12 patterned cocktail umbrellas.

    Buy it here

  • 8/17 Night at the movies

    Personalised popcorn bowl £16

    Self-confessed snackers will love this personalised popcorn bowl from notonthehighstreet.com. The bowl is crafted from steel with a white enamel coating and a blue trim.

    Buy it here

  • 9/17 Wine and nibbles

    Wooden Canapé Board £19.99

    This handcrafted ethically-produced wooden canapé board from notonthehighstreet.com holds the perfect amount of nibbles and a glass of wine. It's great for entertaining during the festive season.

    Buy it here

  • 10/17 Coffee connoisseur

    Lavazza espresso coffee machine £49.95

    Coffee addicts will be in their element with this compact colourful espresso coffee maker. It's available in red, blue and white from John Lewis.

    Buy it here

  • 11/17 Sipsmith gin

    Sipsmith gin gift set £15

    Featuring a miniature classic Sipsmith London Dry gin and sloe gin, this gift set from Waitrose also comes with an embossed jigger to measure spirits.Gifts.

    Buy it here

  • 12/17 Shaken not stirred

    Copper ice bucket £12, copper cocktail shaker £8, copper Moscow Mule mugs £15.99 for two

    The copper trend is set to continue into 2017 so this cocktail range from Tesco will look great on a home bar. Choose from an ice bucket, cocktail shaker or Moscow Mule mugs.

    Buy it here: copper ice bucket
    Buy it here: copper cocktail shaker
    Buy it here: copper Moscow Mule mugs

  • 13/17 Hot chocolate

    Hot chocolate gift set £10

    This hot chocolate gift set from Next makes the ideal secret Santa present. It comes with a pretty ceramic mug, cake-in-a-mug cake mix, hot chocolate mix, marshmallows and 4 heart-shaped measuring spoons.

    Buy it here

  • 14/17 Chocoholic

    The Big Toy £125, The Snowman £75

    Chocolatier Pierre Marcolini has bought out a range of opulent Christmas chocolates. The collection consists of mini tree stocking fillers to more extravagant large table centrepieces.

    See the range here

  • 15/17 Breaking bread

    Paul hamper £35

    Keen bakers can get stuck into bread making with this hamper from French bakery chain Paul. The wicker hamper is filled with marmalade, strawberry jam, an apron, two bars of chocolate, bread bag and two cups and saucers.

    Buy it here

  • 16/17 Make your own hamper

    From £12 per kg

    Borough Market's Evening of Cheese takes place on 14th December, making it a great chance to create your own cheesy hamper.

    More information here

  • 17/17 Coffee addict

    £38

    For those bored of a builder's brew, the Cascara is the dried fruit of the coffee cherry and can be enjoyed hot or cold. The set includes a teapot, 300g of cascara, and 2 Union mugs

    Buy it here

Christmas is coming, bringing with it the frantic last-minute search for the perfect presents - for even the most hard-to-buy-for family and friends. And as most of us eat and drink our way through the entire festive season and beyond, why not continue the theme with your gifts?

Healthy fast food giants Leon have bought out an exclusive new cookware range with John Lewis to help foodies recreate their favourite dishes at home. Aspiring chefs can try their hand at making the chain's nutritious superfood salad or the Middle Eastern dish tabbouleh from their Happy Salads cookbook.

With gin making a comeback in 2016, drink connoisseurs will enjoy ending the year with a Sipsmith special edition gift set. A personalised G&T chopping board is the perfect accessory for lemon cutting. 

Or cocktail connoisseurs can grow their own mojito ingredients in the comfort of their own garden. 

Those who have a sweet tooth won't know what to devour first from Cutter & Squidge's ultimate hamper filled with cake, chocolate, champagne, marshmallows and so much more.

And chocoholics will love chocolatier Pierre Marcolini's opulent mini tree stocking fillers.

Take look through the gallery above for more foodie inspiration...


