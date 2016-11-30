Christmas is coming, bringing with it the frantic last-minute search for the perfect presents - for even the most hard-to-buy-for family and friends. And as most of us eat and drink our way through the entire festive season and beyond, why not continue the theme with your gifts?

Healthy fast food giants Leon have bought out an exclusive new cookware range with John Lewis to help foodies recreate their favourite dishes at home. Aspiring chefs can try their hand at making the chain's nutritious superfood salad or the Middle Eastern dish tabbouleh from their Happy Salads cookbook.

With gin making a comeback in 2016, drink connoisseurs will enjoy ending the year with a Sipsmith special edition gift set. A personalised G&T chopping board is the perfect accessory for lemon cutting.

Or cocktail connoisseurs can grow their own mojito ingredients in the comfort of their own garden.

Those who have a sweet tooth won't know what to devour first from Cutter & Squidge's ultimate hamper filled with cake, chocolate, champagne, marshmallows and so much more.

And chocoholics will love chocolatier Pierre Marcolini's opulent mini tree stocking fillers.

Take look through the gallery above for more foodie inspiration...