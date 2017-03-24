Ten of the best Easter eggs

From Heston Blumenthal's 'Eggstraordinary Dippy Easter Egg' for Waitrose, to Claridge's limited edition egg with its' hidden surprise, Easter eggs this year have become edible art.

With just 100 eggs made by head pastry chef Kimberly Lin, the Claridge's Easter egg has already sold out. Inspired by the black-and-white marble lobby of the hotel, the coveted treats have a salted caramel gull's eggs hidden inside.

Marks & Spencer have bought out a range of luxury chocolate treats for adults, including an unusual glimmering teardrop egg to an intricate lattice patterned egg for fruit and nut lovers.

For those who enjoy a gin & tonic, Not On The High Street have a boozy egg filled with white chocolate alcoholic flavoured truffles. A hint of lemon and cardamom help to bring out the gin aromas.

Alternatively, Fairtrade chocolatiers Divine and Joe & Seph's gourmet popcorn have joined forces to create a hybrid egg of both chocolate and popcorn.

