  1. Home & garden
  2. Food

Ten of the best Easter eggs:from trendy golden pineapples to boozy chocolate infusions

Take your pick of quirky and unusual chocolate eggs this Easter...

Click to follow
H&P

Ten of the best Easter eggs

Ten of the best Easter eggs

  • 1/10 'Eggstraordinary' Dippy Easter Egg

    £20

    This Heston from Waitrose egg boasts 65% dark chocolate inside a thin layer of white chocolate before being hand-sprayed to resemble a hen's egg. Once opened, it's filled with mini blue milk chocolate eggs and edible soil made up of cacao nibs, freeze dried passion fruit and white chocolate shards.

    Buy it here

  • 2/10 Luxury chocolate collection

    Chicken & Egg £15, fruit & nut milk chocolate lattice egg £12, Milk Chocolate golden swirl egg £15, shimmered teardrop egg £20

    Marks & Spencer's collection of luxury Easter eggs has been especially designed for adults. Choose from an unusual shaped teardrop egg, intricate lattice concoction, two-tone golden swirl design or a chocolate egg with a golden surprise.

    Find out more information here

  • 3/10 Gold chocolate pineapple

    £29.99

    Available in milk, dark and white chocolate, or vegan dark and milk chocolate, this on trend gold pineapple Easter egg is from Cocoa Cabana. Orders must be made by Monday 10 April 2017 to receive an egg in time for Easter Sunday.

    Buy it here

  • 4/10 Black and white egg

    £50

    With just 100 eggs available, this Claridges Easter egg has been inspired by the black-and-white marble lobby of the hotel and has salted caramel gull's eggs hidden inside. Options of dark, milk or white chocolate are available.

    Find out more information here

  • 5/10 Chocolate Husked Coconut Egg

    £20

    Add a tropical twist to Easter with this coconut themed egg. Inside the white and milk chocolate combination are mini gold wrapped chocolate eggs.

    Find out more information here

  • 6/10 Gin & tonic egg

    £25

    This hand-crafted Belgian milk chocolate egg from Not On The High Street is filled with boozy gin & tonic truffles flavoured with a dash of lemon and cardamom.

    Buy it here

  • 7/10 Kawai Easter eggs

    From £15

    Available in store at Pierre Marcolini, these Japanese-inspired chocolate eggs and geishas are available in both milk and dark chocolate.

    Find out more information here

  • 8/10 Chocolate popcorn egg

    £9.99

    Fairtrade chocolatiers Divine and Joe & Seph's gourmet popcorn makers have partnered up to create this sweet and salty Easter egg.

    Buy it here

  • 9/10 MegaMilk Easter egg

    £16.95

    Made with 65% Madagascan Raisetrade - similar to Fairtrade - milk chocolate, this egg contains as much cocoa as dark chocolate but has less sugar that its darker partner.

    Buy it here

  • 10/10 Hot cross bun flavoured egg

    £16.99

    Infused with warming spices and orange flavours of a traditional hot cross bun, this unusual chocolate egg is decorated with a white chocolate cross and filled with mini eggs.

    Buy it here

From Heston Blumenthal's 'Eggstraordinary Dippy Easter Egg' for Waitrose, to Claridge's limited edition egg with its' hidden surprise, Easter eggs this year have become edible art.

With just 100 eggs made by head pastry chef Kimberly Lin, the Claridge's Easter egg has already sold out. Inspired by the black-and-white marble lobby of the hotel, the coveted treats have a salted caramel gull's eggs hidden inside.

Marks & Spencer have bought out a range of luxury chocolate treats for adults, including an unusual glimmering teardrop egg to an intricate lattice patterned egg for fruit and nut lovers. 

For those who enjoy a gin & tonic, Not On The High Street have a boozy egg filled with white chocolate alcoholic flavoured truffles. A hint of lemon and cardamom help to bring out the gin aromas. 

  • Read more

Ten of the best: recipes for Easter

Alternatively, Fairtrade chocolatiers Divine and Joe & Seph's gourmet popcorn have joined forces to create a hybrid egg of both chocolate and popcorn. 

Scroll through our gallery above for the tastiest chocolate eggs to enjoy over the Easter festivities...


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments