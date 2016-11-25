Take all the hassle out of Christmas with our ultimate boozy gift guide that will spice up your festive celebrations.

Gin made a huge comeback in 2016, so Sipsmith's mince pie gin with cinnamon, sweet cloves and nutmeg is the prefect spirit to round off the year.

Easy and pre-mixed already is Marks & Spencer's unusual cocktail of sherry, rum, apple and beetroot - perfect to serve over ice as an after dinner treat.

But, if your gift reciever is more 'bah! humbug' rather than full of festive cheer, Duppy Share Caribbean rum is a winter warmer sure to add a splash of sunshine to any party.

Crémant, a new sparkling wine from the Loire Valley with zesty apple notes, is set to be big news in the wine trade, with Sainsbury's creating their own version in time for merry season.

While giving the gift of a classic champagne is the ideal choice for those who are never without a glass of bubbles.