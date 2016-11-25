  1. Home & garden
  2. Food

The best drinks for Christmas toasts:from crisp champagne to mince pie flavoured gin and festive cocktails

Raise a glass to the festive season with this boozy Christmas gift guide. From mince pie gin to cocktail favourite raspberry liqueur, there's a tipple for even the fussiest of guests...

The best tipples for festive toasts

The best tipples for festive toasts

  • 1/16 Sipsmith mince pie gin

    £20

    Paired in a gift box with a mini bottle of the Sipsmith classic, this festive gin is great paired with tonic or in a Mince Pie Martini with white vermouth. Sultana, raisin and date botanicals help to give the gin a spiced, fruity taste.

    Buy it here

  • 2/16 Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne and Crate gift pack

    £86

    This champagne duo is guaranteed to get any party started as soon as the cork is popped. The handy crate can be used to stash future bottles.

    Buy it here

  • 3/16 Chambord black raspberry liqueur

    £6.50

    This French black raspberry liqueur is a great present for a cocktail connoisseur. Simply add to champagne or prosecco to create a Chambord Royale.

    Buy it here

  • 4/16 Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes D'or Brut Vintage Champagne

    £85

    Aged for at least six years, this champagne is a blend of ginger, red fruits and honey. The ornate bottle comes in a black star gift box.

    Buy it here

  • 5/16 Duppy Share Caribbean rum

    £29.95

    Named after the dark Caribbean spirits who are said to have a love of rum, it's a unique blend of both cask-aged Barbadian and Jamaican rum.

    Buy it here

  • 6/16 Salcombe Gin

    £34.95

    Distilled with 13 botanicals hand sourced from around the world, this British gin makes a great festive Martini with a twist of red grapefruit peel.

    Buy it here

    Jim Stephenson Architectural Photography

  • 7/16 Ridgeview Bloomsbury

    £26.99

    Founded in 1994, Ridgeview produces sparkling wines in the South Downs of England. Ideal for celebrations, this signature blend has hints of melon, honey and citrus fruits.

    Buy it here

  • 8/16 6 O'Clock gin

    £49.98 for set of three

    The trio of gin includes a London Dry Gin (pictured), damson gin and Sloe Gin - all boasting a total of four stars from the Great Taste Awards.

    Buy it here

  • 9/16 Nyetimber Classic Cuvée English sparkling wine

    £24.74

    Using traditional Champagne grape varieties, this wine is produced in West Sussex and Hampshire. It's the perfect sparkling tipple to toast the festive season.

    Buy it here

  • 10/16 Marks & Spencer Christmas Cobbler cocktail

    £60 for case of 6

    For something a little unique, this ready-made cocktail has taken inspiration from New York with flavours of beetroot, sherry, apple and rum. Simply shake and pour over ice.

    Buy it here

  • 11/16 Warner Edwards rhubarb gin

    £32.95

    A balance of sweet and sour, this flavoursome gin uses hand picked Queen Victoria Rhubarb from a Crown Estate farm. A presentation box makes it a great gift.

    Buy it here

  • 12/16 Sainsbury's Crémant De Loire

    £9

    Created in the French Loire Valley, this new sparkling wine offers zesty apple tasting notes. Eat with a shellfish platter on Christmas day.

    Buy it here

  • 13/16 Monkey Shoulder whisky

    £27

    Boasting the title of the world’s first 100% malt whisky made for mixing, this Scottish whisky has a hint of vanilla. Pair with sparkling apple juice for a festive cocktail.

    Buy it here

  • 14/16 Foxhole Gin

    £40

    Made from English-grown grapes, the West Sussex gin has a long finish of subtle bitter orange notes.

    Buy it here

  • 15/16 Sensi

    Sensi Pinot Noir Rose Brut £16.99, Sensi Prosecco Brut £13.59

    The metallic shiny bottles make these Italian bottles of fizz great for a special Christmas gift.

    Buy it now: Sensi Pinot Noir Rose Brut
    Buy it now: Sensi Prosecco Brut

  • 16/16 Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey

    £22

    Hailing from Kentucky, this bourbon whiskey is hand crafted in small batches in the oldest distillery in the state.

    Buy it here

Take all the hassle out of Christmas with our ultimate boozy gift guide that will spice up your festive celebrations.

Gin made a huge comeback in 2016, so Sipsmith's mince pie gin with cinnamon, sweet cloves and nutmeg is the prefect spirit to round off the year.

Easy and pre-mixed already is Marks & Spencer's unusual cocktail of sherry, rum, apple and beetroot - perfect to serve over ice as an after dinner treat. 

  • Read more

The best premium gins to celebrate World Gin Day

But, if your gift reciever is more 'bah! humbug' rather than full of festive cheer, Duppy Share Caribbean rum is a winter warmer sure to add a splash of sunshine to any party.

Crémant, a new sparkling wine from the Loire Valley with zesty apple notes, is set to be big news in the wine trade, with Sainsbury's creating their own version in time for merry season. 

While giving the gift of a classic champagne is the ideal choice for those who are never without a glass of bubbles.

 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments